2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Review: With The Top Down, Who Needs A Z06?

Recently, the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky celebrated its 30th anniversary, drawing Corvette fans from all over to spend the last days of August marking the milestone with new exhibits and everything else about America's Sports Car. With many, many Corvettes rolling into southwestern Kentucky, I joined a caravan consisting of Corvettes and their owners from the Carolinas, Maryland, and Virginia, whose path would take them from Asheville, North Carolina to Sevierville, Tennessee on the first day, then from Sevierville to Bowling Green on the final day.

Of course, I would need the right car for the task. My 1997 Toyota RAV4 would stick out in all the wrong ways amid multiple generations of Chevy's finest, not to mention my worries about how a nearly 30-year-old crossover would fare over the journey. Luckily, General Motors came through with a 2024 Corvette Stingray convertible in Arctic White with the 3LT trim and the Z51 Performance Package, delivered from Atlanta to the GM Technical Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Leaving my RAV4 parked up at the tech center, I caught up with the caravan in Sevierville for the big adventure ahead.