2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Review: With The Top Down, Who Needs A Z06?
Recently, the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky celebrated its 30th anniversary, drawing Corvette fans from all over to spend the last days of August marking the milestone with new exhibits and everything else about America's Sports Car. With many, many Corvettes rolling into southwestern Kentucky, I joined a caravan consisting of Corvettes and their owners from the Carolinas, Maryland, and Virginia, whose path would take them from Asheville, North Carolina to Sevierville, Tennessee on the first day, then from Sevierville to Bowling Green on the final day.
Of course, I would need the right car for the task. My 1997 Toyota RAV4 would stick out in all the wrong ways amid multiple generations of Chevy's finest, not to mention my worries about how a nearly 30-year-old crossover would fare over the journey. Luckily, General Motors came through with a 2024 Corvette Stingray convertible in Arctic White with the 3LT trim and the Z51 Performance Package, delivered from Atlanta to the GM Technical Center in Concord, North Carolina.
Leaving my RAV4 parked up at the tech center, I caught up with the caravan in Sevierville for the big adventure ahead.
Hidden from sight, but not from the heart (or ears)
Unlike the coupe version of the C8-era Corvette, the big V8 of which can be seen under the rear glass, the convertible's engine — in this case, the 6.2-liter LT2 — is hidden under a black metal panel under the folding hardtop mechanism and cover. The optional Convertible Engine Appearance Package ($995) swaps out the panel for a clear window, plus an engine cover for the LT2 to dress up the magic under the covers. And what magic it is, too.
The Stingray's LT2 delivers up to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque (available with performance exhaust or the aforementioned Z51 package; 490 horses and 465 lb-ft of torque without) to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
No matter how much power the Corvette Stingray puts down out back, it's spinning a set of 20-inch rear alloys (which include a new five-spoke option for 2024, as seen above) wrapped in Michelin Pilots (All Season 4 tires for the un-enhanced models, summer-only 4S grippers for the Z51-equipped 'Vettes like my example), while the 19-inch units up front guide you through each turn. The Z51 package delivers a wonderful sound upon startup via the upgraded exhaust. Should things get too hairy, the standard 12.6-inch front/13.3-inch rear brakes (13.6-inch front/13.8-inch rear for the Z51) Brembo brakes will quickly whoa it all up.
The future is the past, the past is the present
For C4 Corvette owners, the futuristic digital dash must've seemed like a breath of fresh air compared to the old analog ways of the previous three generations. Imagine their thoughts now upon seeing how high-tech everything is for the C8 Corvette. The driver-focused extravaganza includes a 12-inch configurable driver display augmented by an eight-inch touchscreen display tucked snuggly up against the vertical wall of HVAC controls for the driver and passenger.
Connecting to the smaller screen is as easy as pairing your iPhone or Pixel via Bluetooth, delivering access to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's a wireless charging pad behind the driver and passenger to keep the cozy cockpit free of cables (though there are two USB-C ports under the center armrest, plus room for another phone, so both of you can keep charged up).
Both coupe and convertible versions of the 2024 Corvette (in all forms, including the hybrid E-Ray and Z06 as well as the regular Stingray) come equipped with a rear virtual camera system, with the rear view mirror serving as a display for what the rear camera embedded in the roof sees. Alas, with the top down on the convertible model, that view goes away, leaving the driver with only the traditional mirror to help change lanes safely. Other safety features include rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking assist, blind-spot alert, and automatic emergency braking. The Z51 packages adds performance traction management for the magnetic suspension system, accessible via the 8-inch touchscreen upon pushing the "Z" button on the steering wheel.
A different world awaits within
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a cozy affair on the inside, in large part due to the aforementioned dual-zone HVAC wall separating the driver from the passenger. Still, it's not a bad place to be, depending on what seats are chosen. The Stingray comes standard with GT2 bucket seats (as seen above), which already look the part of a racing seat, while the optional Competition buckets take those vibes to the next level with increased support for track days.
Chevy will cover them in a wide range of leathers and suedes, like the Sky Cool Gray Napa leather with black interior leather and white stitching in this as-tested example. Whatever interior color is chosen, though, the seats offer heating and cooling for year-round comfort, while the leather- or suede-wrapped steering wheel keep the driver's hands warm for the rare days they take the Corvette out for a drive.
With the big V8 nestled between the driver and the rear axle for the first Corvette to be sold as a rear mid-engine machine, cargo space needed a re-think. Thus, two trunks for most of life's errands. The one up front (which is occupied by the electric motors of the E-Ray) can hold a small travel bag or a couple bags of groceries. Meanwhile, the big rear trunk can hold a couple of full golf bags, or — as seen here — a 21-inch carry-on bag full of clothes and necessities for a days-long trip, plus room for more bags if needed. You're not going on a big IKEA run in the Corvette; that's what the Trax, Blazer and Equinox are for.
The sports car that leaves nothing on the table
There are a lot of cars out on the road today with horsepower in the high hundreds, if not entering the low thousands range, like the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 (max of 1,025 thunderhorses on E85), the Ferrari 296 GTB (830 black stallions with the help of two electric motors), or indeed the upcoming 2025 ZR1 (1,064 bald eagles of freedom via a pair of turbos). All of these beg the question: Am I really going to use all of that power on the street? Or the highway? Or ever?! The answer is more likely than not, "No." Which is a shame, because that's a lot to leave on the table.
Not so with the Corvette Stingray and its 490 horsepower (or, with the Z51 package, 495 ponies), though. Behind the wheel of this all-American sports car, nothing is wasted. There's nothing like hopping into the driver's seat, pushing the brake down, pushing the start button, and hearing the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 wake up behind you.
From there, the Stingray showed me how balanced it was, gliding through the twists and turns while its ever-adapting suspension made it all look easy no matter the road conditions. Meanwhile, the big V8 cruised with just four of its cylinders in charge most of the time, though I never lacked in power. With a gentle push of the accelerator, the Corvette seamlessly unleashed all 495 horses to pass by slower traffic. The 'Vette's light, precise steering feel combined with the wide front track — 64.9 inches compared to the rear's 62.4 inches — added extra assurance through the tightest of turns at speed.
Life is a highway made for the Corvette
Unlike would be the case in some of those horsepower-heavy options, though, whether with the Corvette Caravan I travelled with to Bowling Green, up to my dad's house in Louisville, or down to Shepherdsville for a family outing, the Stingray never once minded long stretches of highway cruising. Out on those highways, I surpassed the EPA-estimated 25 mpg by nearly 1 MPG; in-town driving averages 16 mpg, bringing the combined total to 19 mpg. If only it had adaptive cruise control, though, as it would've made things easier in the caravan with its various changes in speed along the way to Bowling Green.
On the streets of Louisville, the Stingray was just has capable at lower speeds and heavier traffic patterns. Though it was always going to be a bumpier ride compared to the highway, especially with the thin sidewalls of the car's Michelins, the drives around town were smooth as they could be.
My favorite part of the time spent with the new Corvette, though, was getting to give my dad a ride in it. Years ago, he took me for a ride in his green 1979 Corvette (the one above). With the T-tops off and the big V8 thundering through the functional side exhaust pipes, it was a magical time for sure, one only matched by riding on the back of his Harley some time later. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be able to return the favor, but through this Corvette convertible, I got to do exactly that.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Verdict
A week with the 2024 Corvette Stingray in its convertible form wasn't enough for me. From cruising through Sevierville to meet my Corvette Caravan to Bowling Green and snaking back down to Bowling Green from Louisville for the 30th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum, to taking my dad and cousin-in-law around in it, all I can say is that a taste is enough to make you want a 'Vette of your own. And with the high-performance Z06, the first-ever hybrid in the E-Ray, and the upcoming firestorm that is the ZR1 in the mix along with the regular Stingray, there truly is an eighth-generation Corvette for (just about) everyone.
Getting into one a 2024 Corvette Stingray starts at $69,995 for the base 1LT coupe, $76,995 for the base 1LT convertible, and $102,355 as-tested with $1,695 destination charge. For comparison, the 2024 Porsche 911 is already in the stratosphere in pricing, starting at $114,400. The 2024 Jaguar F-Type is a little closer to earth with a base MSRP of $77,900, while the 2024 Lexus LC floats closer to the Sun at a starting price of $97,700.
Then there are those will who cross-shop the Corvette with the newest horse on the road and track, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. There, you can find one in the stable from $60,635 (assuming the dealer hasn't marked it up, that is). All of the above are great options to consider in their own right, but the Corvette stands on its own, evolving with the current cultural climate of the U.S. through eight generations. It truly has earned the title of America's Sports Car.