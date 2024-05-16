2024 Lexus LC 500 Review: Don't Accept Boring

If, as is almost certainly the case, the court of automotive judgment remains American youth hollering out the side windows of a battered Chevy SUV, then I am happy to report that the Lexus LC 500 has Still Got It. Turns out, the secret to an enduring design is to knock it out of the park on day one. If you can surprise even your most enthusiastic brand advocates in the process, all the better.

Time has been kind to the LC's aesthetic, even if it's not quite as jaw-droppingly shocking as it was when Lexus unveiled the production coupe in 2016. Based on the astonishing LF-LC Concept first rolled out four years prior, the sinuous two-door put to rest not only questions of whether the iconic LFA had been a lucky fluke, but if Lexus had the bravery and engineering talent to translate a one-off show car into something not only production-ready but relatively affordable.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Fast forward to 2024, and other automakers have caught up with the LC's outsized grille; the coupe's dramatic proportions no longer seem so impossible. The arrival of a convertible version — answering yet another question as to whether Lexus could gracefully chop off the roof (spoiler: they could) — in 2019 cemented the LC's reputation as boulevard cruise-ready.