2024 Lexus LC 500 Gets New Infotainment System, Bespoke Build Customization Options

Luxury automaker Lexus announced that its LC500 coupe and convertible would be the brand's latest models to shed the controversial touchpad infotainment system. In its place is a tablet-style, 12.3-inch touchscreen running the latest Lexus Interface software with enhanced connectivity, convenience, and the ability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates. The center console was also redesigned to omit the trackpad that formerly resided next to the gearshift lever.

The automaker also unveiled a few new colorways, including the optional exterior hues of "Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0" and "Copper Crest," both available for a $595 upcharge. There's a new interior color, too, known as "Dark Rose," which is available at no extra cost.

Mechanically, there are no major changes to the luxe sports car for 2024, but the entire LC family will adopt the 21-inch diameter wheels, which were previously standard only on the hybrid LC500h. A tire repair kit will also be included, negating the need for a spare tire which will save weight, as well as increase storage space.

The previously optional Intuitive Parking Assist will now become standard, as will an updated suite of safety and convenience features called Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 — which includes collision warning sensors, assisted steering, automatic braking, radar cruise control, and lane departure warning sensors.