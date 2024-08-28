2025 Chevrolet Equinox First Drive: Whether Activ Or RS, Your Choices Are Easy

The Equinox is the last of Chevrolet's current crossover and SUV lineup to be refreshed; all its siblings have seen substantial updates over the last 18 months. The formula has been successful, too, with Chevy enjoying sales success for the Trax and Trailblazer in particular. The Equinox EV is the cheapest electric crossover in its segment. Basically, Chevy has it figured out, but the compact SUV class is notoriously tough with fantastic competition.

For this 2025 Equinox update, Chevrolet focused on upgrading style and quality while maintaining value, and a peek at the lineup shows promise. The base price is a little higher than the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, two compact SUVs that have long been wearing targets on their backs, but the Equinox also has a simplified lineup with a great list of standard fare that will likely appeal to shoppers burned out on too many choices.

Chevrolet describes the Equinox lineup as a "Y," with the base LT branching up into the people-pleasing Activ on one side and the truck-wannabe RS on the other. The LT has almost everything an Equinox shopper could want; the Activ and RS have style, for better or worse. Chevy notes that the RS is the highest loyalty trim level across the brand, though the formula seems an odd fit for the Equinox.

The main draw of the Equinox press briefing, and therefore, most of our test time, was spent with the Activ, new for 2025. The name implies better performance, more sportiness, improved health via an infusion of electrolytes or an elevated heart rate or something. That's not the case, but you know what, it's fine. In fact, it's even good, for the most part.