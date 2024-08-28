2025 Chevrolet Equinox First Drive: Whether Activ Or RS, Your Choices Are Easy
Chevrolet is going to sell a ton of the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox. It doesn't look drastically different than the 2024 model, and it's not particularly fast or enjoyable to drive. Most people don't care about that, though, which makes the Equinox perfect for a big percentage of the population. It's a value SUV for the masses, and though the masses may not love it, it's not a vehicle you need to fall in love with in order to concede that it's probably the best vehicle for your driveway. Sometimes you don't need Mr. Right, when Mr. Right Now is right there.
The Equinox used to look and feel pretty cheap, because its target audience didn't really care that the new-car smell faded fast and gave way to prematurely worn upholstery and hazy plastic panels. The Equinox's prime rivals, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, had hard-won reputations for maintaining their semblance of quality over a longer period of time. Thanks to the Equinox's 2025 updates, though, Detroit is perfectly positioned to start clawing back some of that desirable small crossover market share.
Equinox challenges the value leaders
The Equinox is the last of Chevrolet's current crossover and SUV lineup to be refreshed; all its siblings have seen substantial updates over the last 18 months. The formula has been successful, too, with Chevy enjoying sales success for the Trax and Trailblazer in particular. The Equinox EV is the cheapest electric crossover in its segment. Basically, Chevy has it figured out, but the compact SUV class is notoriously tough with fantastic competition.
For this 2025 Equinox update, Chevrolet focused on upgrading style and quality while maintaining value, and a peek at the lineup shows promise. The base price is a little higher than the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, two compact SUVs that have long been wearing targets on their backs, but the Equinox also has a simplified lineup with a great list of standard fare that will likely appeal to shoppers burned out on too many choices.
Chevrolet describes the Equinox lineup as a "Y," with the base LT branching up into the people-pleasing Activ on one side and the truck-wannabe RS on the other. The LT has almost everything an Equinox shopper could want; the Activ and RS have style, for better or worse. Chevy notes that the RS is the highest loyalty trim level across the brand, though the formula seems an odd fit for the Equinox.
The main draw of the Equinox press briefing, and therefore, most of our test time, was spent with the Activ, new for 2025. The name implies better performance, more sportiness, improved health via an infusion of electrolytes or an elevated heart rate or something. That's not the case, but you know what, it's fine. In fact, it's even good, for the most part.
Impressive standard safety tech
Not to put too fine a point on it, but if Chevrolet keeps their buyers alive, those buyers will probably buy more cars. The automaker didn't frame it quite so cynically, of course, and I probably shouldn't either. In fact, Chevy probably could have gotten away with giving the Equinox less safety tech, in the name of better pricing. Thanks to a study in conjunction with the University of Michigan, the automaker concluded that active safety features do indeed improve passenger safety in collisions. Researchers used data from 15 states to match VINs and crashes, to evaluate how vehicles and passengers with certain features fared in collisions compared to vehicles without those features. The result? Well, Chevy sees the Equinox's driver-assistance tech as a solid investment, to say the least.
Standard intersection automatic emergency braking is new on the Equinox for 2025, as well as adaptive cruise control. However, GM's Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system — which can now automatically change lanes for you, among other talents — is not yet available on the Equinox. That's apparently because Equinox buyers haven't (yet) indicated a desire for semi-automation; it's offered on the Equinox EV, Chevy says, because EV buyers tend to be more interested in such advanced features.
Other standard safety features on the 2025 Equinox include forward collision alert, pedestrian and cyclist detection with automatic braking, enhanced lane keep assist, lane departure warning, a following distance indicator, a rear seat reminder system, a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and lane change alert, rear cross traffic alert with automatic braking, and rear park assist. Every Equinox also includes GM's Teen Driver system, which enables parents to deactivate certain vehicle settings and monitor their kids' driving.
Simple engine lineup makes sense
Every Chevrolet Equinox has the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that, according to Chevrolet engineer Valerio Dominguez, "Has met customers' needs for years now." Indeed, Chevy chose to keep powering the Equinox with the same engine, good for 175 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque, based on customer feedback.
The transmission options did get a welcome refresh, though: Instead of a six-speed automatic across the lineup, front-drive Equinox models now get a CVT, while all-wheel-drive models get an eight-speed automatic. In AWD models, the Chevy engineering team says the torque curve is tuned to shift points for optimal response and engagement. That wasn't necessarily our experience, but we can see the appeal.
AWD models default to front-drive for fuel savings, and AWD must be manually selected. These versions also get Off-Road and Snow modes. Many competitors also offer a Sport mode; Chevy argues it's unnecessary here, because the torque is already fettled for optimal sportiness across a wide range of speed.
So how does the 2025 Equinox drive?
If one of the Equinox's advantages is its sole powertrain offering, at least from the perspective of decision-fatigued shoppers, it's also a potential downfall. During a day of test driving, performance was by far the Equinox's least interesting or impressive component.
Around downtown Minneapolis and through dirt roads that wound through lovely lakes, the Equinox was totally competent. Activ and RS models with all-wheel drive feature an Off-Road selectable driving mode, though it wasn't necessary on our drive route.
On the highway, however, the Equinox has a bit more trouble. It's a challenge to achieve upwards of 70 mph and a chore to hold it; this effort will be rewarded by mild confidence in cruising speed accompanied by very loud droning from the engine and transmission. While the torque curve's improvements make a difference at city speeds, onramps and merging are much more difficult than they should be.
The Equinox is rated to tow up to 1,500 pounds. Frankly, I can't even imagine.
Some pleasant surprises: In addition to Off-Road Mode, Activ and RS AWD models also get a selectable Snow mode. In a brief test of the RS, the optional 20-inch wheels yielded an uncannily smooth ride even through the cobblestone streets of an industrial area. Now, the minor annoyances: During our Activ test, the turn signal occasionally glitched (for example, instead of deactivating after a right turn, it would briefly flash left). During our RS test, the AWD switch kept turning off and defaulting to FWD. Oh, and that unlovely engine noise.
Exterior design, balancing light and dark
The 2025 Equinox has thoughtful styling inspired by Chevy's truck lineup. The LT is basic by design. The Activ follows trends popular with wholesome, outdoorsy folk. The RS borrows some light sports car cues to give the Equinox that "My other car is a Corvette" bumper sticker vibe. Across the lineup, the big grilles, LED lighting, and squared-off wheel arches convey confidence. The "eyebrow" lighting across the front end is designed to reduce injury in the case of an impact, since it's less sturdy than a traditional headlight housing; the modern look is a secondary benefit.
All three have distinctive front end treatments with different-textured grilles. The wheels are also a distinguishing factor, with the LT getting basic but nice 17-inchers, the Activ getting beefier 17's with all-terrain rubber designed specifically for that model by Continental, and the RS comes standard with 19-inch alloys and is available with 20-inchers for the first time.
The Activ, the newcomer to the bunch for 2025, is the nicest looking; the sturdy 17-inch wheels and knobby tires complement the optional no-extra-cost white roof that will probably grace most Activ models. The RS isn't at all bad looking but all its extras, from the no-cost black roof to the optional 20-inch wheels, are definitely a choice. The LT is for people who don't want to give a second thought beyond plain old body color.
Interior design
If the core of the 2025 Equinox's value proposition is its simple powertrain lineup, the stripped-down interior lineup is the inner layer of the onion. Every Equinox has the same basic interior layout and technology, and each trim level features unique colors and materials to complement its exterior design. It's worth noting up front that the Equinox is not available with leather upholstery, a choice made for both cost and durability purposes.
The Equinox LT features black cloth upholstery, heated and manually-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, keyless entry, and remote start. It's available with Chevy's Evotex synthetic leather in a choice of gray or black.
The Activ and RS have the same base price, but offer up vastly different interior treatments. The Activ is lovely, with two-tone upholstery in Maple Sugar and black. Perforated seat inserts and sueded microfiber pair for an upscale vibe, and the whole look complements the Activ's outdoorsy aesthetic and minimizes some of the Equinox's tackier design elements.
The RS goes with a two-tone black and dark red look, with similar seat treatments to the Activ but a lot less contrast overall. While the Activ uses both maple and black on the dash, the RS sticks mostly to black, though the rounded air vents near each pillar have a testosterone-fueled red gloss coat, as if Chevy needed to convince dads it was OK to drive this thing. These trims get an 8-way power driver's seat, a front passenger seat with power lumbar adjustment, and wireless charging, and are available with ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats.
Simple but sensible standard technology
That simplicity carries over to the tech features. All three models come standard with an 11-inch digital display, a driver-oriented 11.3-inch touchscreen display, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the location of the volume knob — just to the right of the edge of the steering wheel, tilted away from the front passenger — is an absolute PITA for parents who take over infotainment and kid-communication duties while someone else is driving.
I had the same gripe earlier this year with the Honda Prologue, which is based on GM architecture and has the same infotainment setup. I simply do not want to reach across the center console and infotainment system if my kid is saying something I probably should be listening to. Chevy's engineers were receptive to my feedback, but suggested I could use the Google-based voice command system to lower the volume. I shudder to think what could happen if my four-year-old figured that one out.
It's not all complaints, mind. The HD surround-view camera on the Activ and RS impresses with its crispness and clarity, and the camera-view rearview mirror is one of the better such examples I've seen. Basically, props to Chevy for delivering a solid set of standard features that won't leave shoppers stranded in the void between FOMO and feeling pressured to spend more.
2025 Chevrolet Equinox Verdict
The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox is available now, with the base LT trim starting at $28,600 plus a $1,395 destination charge. All-wheel drive adds $2,000 across the lineup.
Though there are a number of upgrades available for the Equinox LT, once you get into the thousands of dollars, the Activ and RS trims become better value. Chevy's "Y" trim ladder places the Activ and RS at the same base price of $34,395 for FWD models. It's an interesting strategy, since these two trims have similar performance but markedly different styling. The RS features a masculine design with 19-inch wheels and bold interior trim, while the Activ is friendly and approachable, with 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, and light interior upholstery and trim. Otherwise, the feature sets are similar. This structure enables Equinox buyers to choose a model based on its styling and personality without dwelling on price differences or indeed being overwhelmed by choice.
The 2025 Equinox Activ AWD I spent most of my time in had a sticker price of $39,925, courtesy of upgrades like a panoramic sunroof, the Safety and Technology Package with its slick HD surround-view camera display and traffic sign recognition, and a Convenience Package with seat upgrades. That's comparable in pricing and equipment to the Toyota RAV4 Limited, which is that model's top trim aside from the TRD Off-Road model. If you're shopping for a compact SUV, and you want to spend less time researching options and trims and more time just driving, the 2025 Equinox is well worth consideration.