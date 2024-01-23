2025 Chevrolet Equinox Gets A Tech Glow-Up, But There's One Big Thing Missing
Chevy has updated the Equinox for the 2025 model year, and it's following the trend of the new Trax and Traverse with a more aggressive front fascia that mimics the Tahoe and Silverado. Plus, the automaker has simplified the trim level landscape a bit, now offering only three trim levels: LT, RS, and ACTIV, the more off-roading focused trim. ACTIV has already been seen on the Trailblazer. But on the Equinox, it debuts as an optional two-tone color scheme with 17-inch wheels, heated and ventilated seats, and an overall "meaner" look. All trims are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that produces 175 horsepower.
Aside from the obvious aesthetic changes, the 2025 Equinox features a much more technology-friendly interior. The driver gets an 11-inch instrument panel, and a Google-powered 11.3-inch display handles infotainment. Wireless charging is also available. That's all well and good, and a welcome change from the old Equinox, which was getting a little stale. But there's a glaring omission from the newest press release detailing Equinox's glow-up: Super Cruise, GM's driver assistance technology.
A glaring omission
That's not to say the 2025 Equinox lacks safety features; it's quite the opposite. The Equinox comes with standard automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, and rear cross-traffic braking. But the biggest safety and convenience feature, Super Cruise, is conspicuously absent. SlashGear tested SuperCruise on a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate earlier this month and found it definitely worth the price tag.
Most of the vehicles currently available with Super Cruise fall into two categories: trucks or truck-based SUVs and electric vehicles. However, that changes when the newest Traverse gets the tech in 2024. Either Chevy didn't think Equinox customers would shell out the extra cash for Super Cruise, or it's coming down the pipeline, and Chevy hasn't announced it yet. As nicely equipped as the 2025 Equinox looks, there's still no luxury trim like the Premier trim of the previous model. However, before Chevy makes any official announcements, one can only speculate what the automaker is thinking.
Chevy hasn't announced a pricing structure for the 2025 Equinox yet, but it will be available sometime this year. Chevy fans are still, of course, waiting for more info on the electric Equinox.