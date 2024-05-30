2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV First Drive: Is This Chevy's Best EV Yet?

At a recent media program in Detroit, Chevrolet brought a fleet of all-electric Silverado EV and Equinox EV testers for the automotive press to experience before the two models begin deliveries over the next calendar year. But where the Silverado EV pickup tends to grab the most headlines, the chances that the often-overlooked Equinox EV will rack up more sales now seem increasingly likely.

The 2024 Equinox EV updates Chevy's long-tenured commuter crossover with a stylistic makeover, improved interior space, and solid range figures per dollar spent. But similar to the electric Silverado, in reality, neither shares much with the internal-combustion vehicles that bear the same names. Even if the nomenclature gets confusing, the expanding use of the Ultium platform underpinning both confirms the fact that General Motors remains committed to electrifying the entire model lineup.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

That Ultium platform, used in vehicles ranging from the mammoth Hummer EV all the way to a revamp of the petite Bolt slated for later, arrives as something of a known quantity for the Equinox EV. And to an extent, the skateboard battery pack fits most aptly in a no-frills EV akin to GM's best pioneering electric efforts, including the original EV1.