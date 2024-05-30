2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV First Drive: Is This Chevy's Best EV Yet?
At a recent media program in Detroit, Chevrolet brought a fleet of all-electric Silverado EV and Equinox EV testers for the automotive press to experience before the two models begin deliveries over the next calendar year. But where the Silverado EV pickup tends to grab the most headlines, the chances that the often-overlooked Equinox EV will rack up more sales now seem increasingly likely.
The 2024 Equinox EV updates Chevy's long-tenured commuter crossover with a stylistic makeover, improved interior space, and solid range figures per dollar spent. But similar to the electric Silverado, in reality, neither shares much with the internal-combustion vehicles that bear the same names. Even if the nomenclature gets confusing, the expanding use of the Ultium platform underpinning both confirms the fact that General Motors remains committed to electrifying the entire model lineup.
That Ultium platform, used in vehicles ranging from the mammoth Hummer EV all the way to a revamp of the petite Bolt slated for later, arrives as something of a known quantity for the Equinox EV. And to an extent, the skateboard battery pack fits most aptly in a no-frills EV akin to GM's best pioneering electric efforts, including the original EV1.
The Equinox gets a makeover
Compared to the relatively bland internal-combustion Equinox, Chevy's designers amped up this new EV's exterior design to match the electrified powertrain. A bit more Blazer concept, and certainly no more bulbous-meets-boxy Buick heritage. Instead, the smoother profile works well for a compact crossover, with just a few cues hinting at SUV-inspired or sporty styling. A reminder of aerodynamic considerations fits into the line of the raked windshield and that rear spoiler, with a rounded nose and lifted tail but none of the aggressively angular, futuristic details that so many automakers deem necessary on new EVs.
The compact exterior footprint and slicker design never forced a sacrifice of interior volume, either. The front and rear seats offer more than enough leg and headroom for four, maybe even five, full-grown adults. Kids should fit just fine, and all without impinging on a voluminous rear cargo capacity that can expand to a full 57.2 cubic feet with the second row folded down.
A familiar interior for EV holdouts
Despite the addition of electric propulsion, the Equinox EV's dash layout remains reminiscent of other Chevrolets, especially the recently reworked Traverse SUV. Once again, the decision hints at the fact that Chevy wants to make the transition from ICE to EV as easy as possible for anybody on the fence about whether to ditch the fossil fuels and commit to a plug-in lifestyle. But in a budget-friendly electric crossover, the lack of luxurious materials or over-the-top features never clashes with the Equinox EV's purpose. Forget bumping sound systems or Alcantara upholstery, peculiar scents and mood lighting, all the nouveau riche lighting have no place here.
The central 17.7-inch touchscreen does not feature Apple CarPlay, though, either wired or wirelessly. This falls in line with GM's decision to stick with Google Built-In only for EVs, though frustratingly, the gas cars do still support CarPlay. None of the explanations that attempt to compensate for this huge mistake–which leaves the more futuristic version of a car in the lurch–ever pass muster. Depending on trim levels, though, the Equinox EV still offers a few premium touches here and there, including optional ventilated seats (a must), the choice of a sunroof (pass for the slicktop), and either 19 or 21-inch wheels (the smaller the better, as always).
Range takes priority in the Equinox EV
Of course, more important than interior amenities or even exterior styling, the range number will always make or break a potential purchase for hesitant EV buyers. And Chevrolet proudly wants the world to know that the Equinox EV represents America's most affordable entrée into any electric car currently offering over 300 miles of range.
In this case, the smaller Ultium skateboard houses 85 kilowatt-hours of battery cells–the same as in the upcoming 2025 Cadillac Optiq EV–allowing for a max range estimated at 319 miles. The battery also allows DC fast charging up to 150 kilowatts, a relatively low number that takes advantage of the small capacity to add as much as 77 miles in around 10 minutes. At least sluggish charging stations likely won't ever be the holdup, another check in the plus column for all smaller, lighter, more efficient EVs.
A peppy dual-motor option
Maxing out range for the Equinox EV depends on choosing the single-motor, front-wheel-drive option though. And doing so limits output to just 213 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. As disappointing as those numbers sound in today's era, however, the instantaneously available torque helps keep the front-drive Equinox EV easily powerful enough to drive in traffic without concern. Pushing around air at highway speeds requires just a bit more effort while working the go pedal, to a point that suggests Chevy might well play with responsiveness at higher speeds with the subtle purpose of capping out range and efficiency.
Call it another reason for the Equinox EV to stay in town. For commuters battling the daily grind with some spirited driving, stepping up to a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version sacrifices 34 miles of maximum range, but adds a noticeable amount of additional oomph. On paper, the jump to 288 horsepower and 333 lb-ft might seem minimal, but in reality, traction at all four wheels combines with the extra juice to make the AWD variant downright peppy. Launches off the line now cause that old stomach lurch, and the AWD Equinox EV pulls well up to highway speeds with no loss of alacrity.
Suspension dynamics aren't really the point here
Where the FWD Equinox EV manages a bit of torque steer with a hard punch of the go pedal, the AWD system works well to compensate and balance out that tendency. That rear motor still functions as something of a helper, and without a permanent magnet, can fully disconnect when not called upon to help save precious watts while cruising or decelerating. The AWD car also rides a bit firmer, with heavier steering input required on top of the already somewhat laden steering effort typical of so many of these Ultium models.
Chevrolet engineers on hand described four different suspension tuning setups based on FWD/RWD and wheel size. But jumping in and out between various Equinoxes, including FWD and RWD back-to-back, but also various vehicles equipped with the 19 and 21-inch wheels, plus the Equinox EV's different trim levels, makes for easy pickings between the most desirable specific options.
How you should spec a 2024 Equinox EV
Smaller wheels and taller tires lend the basic suspension system an assist while coping with battery mass, and the FWD Equinox EV feels lightest beyond a doubt. Even the low-slung skateboard chassis still requires significant damping due to the heft of steel construction. But buyers wondering about the potential tradeoff when choosing more power versus range by selecting the AWD can also take into consideration that the additional weight of the rear helper motor imparts a sportier, more balanced drive. (And in that case, all the more important to choose the smaller wheels—a lesson that Chevy hopefully learned after recent Silverado EV reviews bemoaned the massive 9,000-pound-plus curb weight and low-profile tires on 24-inch wheels.)
The AWD Equinox EV contains body roll while cornering hard, whipping around almost as well as a modern lifted hot hatch. But again, sporty driving or dynamics at the limit of handling should play into the Equinox EV's wheelhouse far less than simply getting the job done. Here, the combination of a spacious interior trimmed in simple materials, plus a tame and unoffensive exterior design, with the best range for the dollar of any electric on the market makes for a winning combo. All the typical aphorisms apply: a perfect family hauler, weekday commuter, or grocery getter.
The perfect application of GM's Ultium platform
Unlike the enormous Silverado EV, despite the impressive range or (finally) a legitimate truck bed, the 2024 Equinox EV's use-case provides the perfect application of the Ultium's platform's strengths. The weaknesses do include some wind and tire noise penetrating the cabin, as expected from a commuter car that prioritizes money spent in the right places: On range, touchscreens, and interior spaciousness. The lack of a frunk comes as something of a bummer, but does allow for more space inside the cabin, while real roof rails for crossbars and racks could also supplement the copious rear cargo capacity.
Where the EV1 arrived as something of an experiment, or the Volt proved the value of a nifty plug-in hybrid and the Bolt leaned toward the hatchback layout that Americans generally resist, the Equinox EV slots into the hottest sales segment on the market today. In a way, it's surprising that GM took this long to produce exactly this vehicle. At a starting price of $34,995—or as low as $27,495 depending on incentives and rebates—this new Equinox EV might just be the best all-rounder electric model from Chevy yet.