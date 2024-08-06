2025 Chevrolet Trax Review: Why Clever Buyers Skip Activ And Focus On Price

The used car market may finally be settling, after a pandemic's worth of inflated prices, but what choices are there if your need for "brand new off the lot" is butting up against budget? The Chevrolet Trax recently returned to dealerships in massively-changed second generation form, dropping the toy town look in favor of something easily mistaken for a far more expensive SUV at first glance.

Appearances are undeniably deceiving, though. With a starting price of $21,495 (plus $1,095 destination), the 2025 Trax LS is the cheapest model in Chevrolet's current line-up. Less than the next-cheapest SUV, the 2025 Trailblazer from $23,100, and less than a not-long-for-this world Malibu, even, which starts at $25,800.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It doesn't make the Trax the cheapest new car in the U.S., period — there are still a handful that start under $20k, in fact — but you could make a solid argument that, in that cohort, it's the one with the most mainstream appeal. Let's face it, while you might brag about sticking to budget occasionally, most people don't want their penny-pinching to be obvious to whoever they drive by. So, is the 2025 Trax a secret bargain, or a false economy?

