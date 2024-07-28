5 Brand New Cars You Can Buy For Less Than $20k

If you're looking to buy a car on a budget, one obvious route is to look for something that is pre-owned. But what if you don't want a used vehicle and prefer something that just rolled off the assembly line with that intoxicating new car smell? Fortunately, there are still a few cars that have a list price under $20,000 — even when they're brand spanking new.

There are some models that hover just over a $20,000 MSRP, such as the Kia Soul and Chevrolet Trax, a subcompact SUV that SlashGear called a "pleasant experience" to drive, "though surprisingly not a dramatic one." If you've set a hard line for yourself and don't want to spend a penny over that amount, you'll still find some new cars with a price tag that starts with a "1." As with the Chevy Trax, you won't find that many bells and whistles coming from vehicles in this price range, and they won't necessarily be the flashiest or fastest cars on the road.

However, that doesn't mean they're lemons, either. With new cars, you can also take advantage of some of the latest technology and advanced features that the automotive industry has developed in the past few years. You might find that some of these options are just as good as their pricier competition. Here is a more detailed look at five brand new cars you can buy for less than $20,000.