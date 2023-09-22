2023 Kia Forte GT Review: Turbo Fun On A Budget That's Hard To Beat

Fun is best measured on a sliding scale. While it's easy to stare wistfully at the array of supercars and exotics on offer today, or even the horsepower-heavy behemoths that promise speed to go with their family-hauling talents, not everyone has the cash to splash on (or even the inclination to own) something so excessive.

While SUVs and crossovers may have proliferated, and average transaction prices spiraled up, it actually feels like we're seeing a surprising resurgence of relatively affordable "enthusiast" cars. Models like the GR Corolla, the Civic Type R, and the Elantra N all instill fun-to-drive into compact family hatchbacks and sedans, while the perennially beloved MX-5 Miata continues to skirt a delicate line between capability and attainability.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

What, though, if your budget is even tighter? Well under even a used last-generation Civic Type R, perhaps, and yet you're not willing to sacrifice that new car smell. Well, that's where something like the 2023 Kia Forte GT comes in.