2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Vs. 2025 Corvette Z06: Which Is Faster & How Do They Compare?

Despite the Chevy Corvette ZR1 first rolling off the assembly line a full seven years after the Corvette Z06, both high-performance models have been a fixture for the brand and for most of its history. Beloved by Vette' heads, both the ZR1 and Z06 have been rebuilt in new generations over the past several decades, continually pushing the limits of street legal auto engineering.

While both Corvettes will leave most other cars on the road in the dust, there are several differences in how they look, how they're engineered, what features they're equipped with, and even in their exact level of performance. Concerning the latter, if you want to get behind the wheel of the faster Corvette, you'll want to purchase yourself a 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 once it's available. Not only is the next-gen ZR1 faster than the Z06 — it's the fastest Corvette ever built. In fact, as of this October, it's the fastest car ever made by an American auto manufacturer.

However, that doesn't mean the 2025 Z06 isn't still a very powerful, and impressive vehicle. Here is a more detailed look at the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 and the 2025 Corvette Z06, including their top speeds and how they compare in other ways.

