New Tesla Model 3 Highland Refresh Revealed: More Range, More Tech, New Style
Tesla has revealed a refreshed version of the Model 3, its most affordable electric car, bringing the EV apparently known internally as "Project Highland" into the spotlight. The revamp comes a little over six years after production of the original Model 3 began in mid-2017, though since that point the electric car hasn't gone without tweaks and software updates. Nonetheless, this 2023 update to the Model 3 is its most significant so far, with aesthetic changes inside and out.
It's an undeniably important car for Tesla, which relied on the Model 3 to bring sales of its electric vehicles to a far broader audience. When the Model 3 was unveiled in early 2016, it promised to significantly undercut the existing Model S and Model X, which were targeted firmly at the luxury end of the market. The Model 3 — and the Model Y crossover that followed it — were, in contrast, focused on coaxing mass-market drivers out of their internal combustion cars.
The strategy has undoubtedly worked. Sales of the Model 3 have bested all prior records, with the Tesla now the best-selling electric car in history. However, that track record of success also brought competitors in their droves. Now, it's time for Tesla to show what it has been working on, as first unveiled on the Tesla Europe website.
Design changes on the outside and the inside
The result is a new, massaged look for the Model 3. The front and rear have been redesigned, with the fascia losing its blunt edge and instead being lower, curved, and sleeker. There are more hints of the Model S — itself refreshed in early 2021 — including an updated lighting design. There'll be two new colors, Stealth Gray and Ultra Red, along with new wheels (in 18-inch and 19-inch sizes) that Tesla says are better for range and reducing road noise.
There'll be two versions of the refreshed Model 3, at least to begin with. The Rear-Wheel Drive will have a 513-kilometer (318-mile) range, according to the WLTP test cycle (which tends to be more generous than the U.S. EPA test cycle). It'll do zero to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds, and have a top speed of 125 mph.
The Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive Model 3, meanwhile, will have a 629-kilometer (390-mile) range on the WLTP cycle. It'll trim the zero to 62 mph time to 4.4 seconds, though it has the same 125 mph top speed. Currently, there's no Model 3 Performance version listed, though that could change once U.S. specifications are confirmed.
A sleeker, more high-tech cabin
Inside, there's a refreshed dashboard, too, though the controversial yoke steering wheel from the Model S and Model X has not crossed over. Instead, there's a more traditional wheel with three spokes. The center 15.4-inch touchscreen remains in portrait orientation, and there's still no dedicated driver display.
Tesla says the cabin uses higher-quality materials and should be quieter than before; there's a new audio system with up to 17 speakers, dual subwoofers, and dual amplifiers to drive them. Rear passengers now get a dedicated 8-inch touchscreen with their own climate controls and entertainment, while up front there are two wireless phone charging pads. The front seats can be optionally ventilated, too.
Of course, there's access to the Tesla Supercharger network, though things there could be getting more crowded in the years to come. Tesla has inked deals with a growing number of other automakers, allowing drivers of their rival EVs to plug in at its stations. The RWD Model 3 will charge at up to 170 kW, while the AWD Model 3 will bump that up to 250 kW.
Tesla says deliveries start at the end of 2023
Orders for the new Model 3 are currently being taken in European markets. The U.S. Tesla site is likely to follow on in short order. Options will include Enhanced Autopilot — with Navigate on Autopilot and Auto Lane Change — along with the controversial "Full Self-Driving Capability" which, though billed as autonomous, does require driver monitoring and potential intervention during the ongoing beta.
There's no doubt that more range and more technology are in-keeping with Tesla's big promises for its EVs. Just how those things — range in particular — pan out in practice remains to be seen, of course.
In Europe, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive starts at 36,490 euros ($39,590), while the Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive starts at 43,490 euros ($47,185). U.S. pricing is yet to be confirmed. European buyers will have to wait until October to November 2023 for their cars, Tesla says.