New Tesla Model 3 Highland Refresh Revealed: More Range, More Tech, New Style

Tesla has revealed a refreshed version of the Model 3, its most affordable electric car, bringing the EV apparently known internally as "Project Highland" into the spotlight. The revamp comes a little over six years after production of the original Model 3 began in mid-2017, though since that point the electric car hasn't gone without tweaks and software updates. Nonetheless, this 2023 update to the Model 3 is its most significant so far, with aesthetic changes inside and out.

It's an undeniably important car for Tesla, which relied on the Model 3 to bring sales of its electric vehicles to a far broader audience. When the Model 3 was unveiled in early 2016, it promised to significantly undercut the existing Model S and Model X, which were targeted firmly at the luxury end of the market. The Model 3 — and the Model Y crossover that followed it — were, in contrast, focused on coaxing mass-market drivers out of their internal combustion cars.

Tesla

The strategy has undoubtedly worked. Sales of the Model 3 have bested all prior records, with the Tesla now the best-selling electric car in history. However, that track record of success also brought competitors in their droves. Now, it's time for Tesla to show what it has been working on, as first unveiled on the Tesla Europe website.