Tesla's New 'Project Highland' Model 3 Leaked, And We Love How It Looks

A picture of the uncovered front of what is allegedly Tesla's upcoming Model 3 has surfaced on Reddit. The shot, which was also posted to Twitter, shows a part of the upcoming car that has been obscured by camouflage in other leaks. The vehicle in question looks far sleeker than the current entry-level Tesla, and may have taken some inspiration from the Roadster concept the company put out a few years ago.

While totally unverified, the images seem to have gone down well with Tesla fans and auto enthusiasts — with many claiming they would be open to buying one, particularly if the price remains "entry-level." In the leaked photos, the car was obviously covered, but that cover has been blown back by the wind — or pulled back by a person, of course.

I don't know if this is a real project highland @Tesla Model 3 leak. But if so, I'm buying one! $tsla #model3 pic.twitter.com/Wu9VGDZWeg — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) April 13, 2023

The model had also likely seen some road use at speed, as evidenced by the hundreds of dead insects adorning its front bumper. As for authenticity, certain parts of the photo match things from previous leaks, particularly with bodywork elements. Others may not line up perfectly, but there's always a chance this leak could be a hoax. It's also worth noting that things change a lot throughout the prototyping stage, so an authentic "Highland" someone spots may be drastically different from one spotted sometime later.

We should know if this, and the other rumors, are true pretty soon. The new Model 3 is expected to be unveiled and go into production later this year.