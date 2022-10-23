Elon Musk Promises Smaller, Cheaper Tesla, But We've Been Burned Before

Tesla is reportedly working on a cheaper electric vehicle that could give millions of people easier access to the zero-emission transportation method. However, like many ideas CEO Elon Musk promotes, and a lot of the things Tesla is currently working on, you probably shouldn't hold your breath. Musk's idea of a $25,000 Tesla was first unveiled in 2020 at the company's annual "Battery Day" event.

If Musk is to be believed, the budget vehicle from the world's most successful electric car manufacturer would be made possible through cheaper and more energy-dense batteries becoming available. Batteries are both vital to how an electric vehicle operates, and a significant expense when constructing or refurbishing one. Replacing the batteries in a Tesla Model Y currently costs over $15,000 — which is just under a third of the price of the most basic Model Y available. While battery tech is getting cheaper, there may still be a long way to go before it hits the levels where a $25,000 Tesla is possible. Even Musk himself said the technology was "at least three years away" back in 2020.

Another way to bring costs down would be to reduce the number of batteries in the vehicle, which would have a tremendous impact on both range and practicality, or skimp on the other components involved. The latter seems to be Musk's preference, with the Tesla CEO believing 370 parts could be cut from the cheaper Tesla — dropping production costs by 69%. While that very exact figure might sound nice on paper, the controversial CEO does have a love of memes and a history of injecting figures like "420" into things like share prices. So while it seems nice, it's fair to take it with a pinch of salt.