New Tesla Model 3 Specs Reportedly Leaked By Project Highland Insider

Tesla is said to be working on the next evolution of the Model 3 under the secret "Project Highland." Slated to enter production in 2023's third quarter, the upcoming refresh of Tesla's most affordable EV has kept enthusiasts intrigued with the changes the company has planned.

However, as leaks keep trickling out, the latest hint on Twitter claims that the upcoming Model 3 will arrive with reworked front and rear bumper looks, tweaks to the headlight design, more cameras, some sensor tweaks, and a remodeled cabin space. If chatter among leakers is to be believed, the interiors of Tesla's upcoming entry-level electric ride will take some inspiration from the Model S.

Tesla's Model 3, Project Highland Exposed: What's changing pic.twitter.com/po9zzvD7Le — John Ndue (@h0d10n) March 21, 2023

The latest leak predicts that the mirror is also getting a minor retouch, while cabin space will also get an aesthetic lift. Tesla is reportedly replacing the wood lining with fabric-based surface finish, and is also fine-tuning the looks of the dashboard. Notably, this is being done as a cost-cutting measure.

Tesla is also said to be adding a trio of cameras to the car, two of which will sit flanking each side, while the last one will be positioned at the center of the new front bumper in the lower vent zone.