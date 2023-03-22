New Tesla Model 3 Specs Reportedly Leaked By Project Highland Insider
Tesla is said to be working on the next evolution of the Model 3 under the secret "Project Highland." Slated to enter production in 2023's third quarter, the upcoming refresh of Tesla's most affordable EV has kept enthusiasts intrigued with the changes the company has planned.
However, as leaks keep trickling out, the latest hint on Twitter claims that the upcoming Model 3 will arrive with reworked front and rear bumper looks, tweaks to the headlight design, more cameras, some sensor tweaks, and a remodeled cabin space. If chatter among leakers is to be believed, the interiors of Tesla's upcoming entry-level electric ride will take some inspiration from the Model S.
The latest leak predicts that the mirror is also getting a minor retouch, while cabin space will also get an aesthetic lift. Tesla is reportedly replacing the wood lining with fabric-based surface finish, and is also fine-tuning the looks of the dashboard. Notably, this is being done as a cost-cutting measure.
Tesla is also said to be adding a trio of cameras to the car, two of which will sit flanking each side, while the last one will be positioned at the center of the new front bumper in the lower vent zone.
Welcome aesthetic uplift, ominous sensor cuts
Not all the rumored changes will likely be embraced with open arms. As per the latest leak, Tesla is removing the temperature sensor on the reinvented Model 3 to cut costs. To recall, the embedded sensor lets users check the immediate temperature outside their vehicle.
With the dedicated sensor gone, the carmaker plans to offer temperature information using the upgraded GPS module on the car that will pull the requisite information using ambient weather details. However, those values likely won't be the same as, say, the temperature and humidity levels in your garage — especially if there are spontaneous temperature hazards in a closed space.
Tesla is actually no stranger to skipping sensors. Most notably, the company removed the radar sensor from its cars in favor of an all-camera approach to guide its advanced driver assistance system, but the step backfired as the number of failure incidents associated with the system rose meteorically.
According to The Washington Post, it was Tesla CEO Elon Musk who personally pushed for removing the radar array and substituting it with a system of eight directional cameras for spatial awareness. Notably, this controversial decision was also taken to bring down costs.