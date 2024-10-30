4 Features We Want To See In Tesla's Model Y 'Juniper' Update
The Tesla Model Y has truly shaken up the EV market, ranking as the best electric car of 2024, according to Consumer Reports. Following its immense success in becoming the world's bestselling car, rumors began to circulate in early 2023 when Reuters revealed that Tesla is working on a significant update for the Model Y, codenamed Project Juniper. Tesla has consistently pushed the boundaries with its innovative designs, and the Juniper refresh will likely elevate the comfort and efficiency of the Model Y in the eyes of the consumer even further.
As it did with the Model 3 Highland project, Tesla can always be counted on to make its vehicles sleeker and include more aerodynamic design elements, such as integrating slimmer headlights, new bumpers, and redesigned wheels that boost both aesthetic and efficiency. "This means it will get a completely new face, which will eliminate the upturned nose and replace it with slimmer, more modern-looking headlights. The rear lights and bumper will also be updated to match the Model 3 Highland. The Juniper update will probably give it a more aggressive bumper similar to the new Model 3 Performance," Inside EV reports.
With anticipated changes in performance, aesthetics, and technology, the refresh will likely cater to both new and existing Tesla fans, which will continue to position the Model Y as a dominant player in the EV market. It has also been rumored that Tesla could introduce or bring back other color options in order to distinguish the refresh from its predecessors. However, exact details remain scarce, much like the early buzz around Project Highland, which revamped the Model 3. Despite this, we can dream about what we want the Juniper update to bring based on consumer feedback, other Tesla models, and current industry trends.
Front bumper camera
Perhaps one of the most intriguing and desirable developments is the speculation surrounding the possibility of a front bumper camera, similar to the one featured on the said-to-be "bulletproof" Tesla Cybertruck (via CarBuzz). Although this remains purely speculative, spy shots have shown what CarBuzz believes is a small camera embedded in the front bumper area. If true, this would mark the first time Tesla integrates this feature outside of the Cybertruck.
A front bumper camera would enhance the visibility in tight parking spaces, which is ideal for drivers in urban environments. It can also improve safety, as drivers can more easily detect obstacles, pedestrians, and animals that may be out of view. It could even reduce the risk of low-speed collisions, particularly when driving in congested, urban areas.
One Tesla Motors Club user, @youngmcdonald, encapsulated the value of a front bumper camera, saying, "A pretty significant update in my book as it gets us many steps closer to a true 360 view with practically no area left in the dark all around the car." Can Tesla make it happen without increasing the price too much? We sure hope so.
Give us a head-up display
Despite pushback against Telsa opting to put more controls on the touchscreen, Tesla doubled down on this feature in the Model 3 refresh. This means we may see even more touchscreen-based adjustments in the Model Y Juniper update, which could divide opinions among Tesla fans for safety issues regarding a touchscreen gear shifter (via CarBuzz). But we'd really like to see a head-up display (HUD) like in other EVs such as the Mercedes EQS and BMW iX.
This would be the perfect solution for customer concerns about having screen-only data. This will improve safety and focus by placing notifications within the driver's line of sight instead of having to glance at the center display. We understand that Tesla strives to create cost-effective cars that align with its minimal philosophy but, by complementing the main screen, a head-up display would create a more intuitive and safer driver experience.
Adaptive suspension like Model S and X
Even though Tesla has yet to release any concrete details, the Model Y Juniper will likely see improvements in performance and range. One potential improvement could be in the horsepower department. CarBuzz reports that the Model 3's recent refresh "saw a horsepower bump from 257 hp to 271 hp in the base model, while the Long Range AWD trim went from 393 hp to 425 hp, and the Performance model saw a very significant jump from 430 hp to 510 hp."
That's to be expected, but what we would love to see is adaptive air suspension like on the Model X and S. Adaptive suspension is an advanced type of vehicle suspension system that uses air springs (or airbags) instead of traditional coil or leaf springs. It's "adaptive" in the sense that it has the ability to adjust the ride height and firmness based on road conditions. The adaptive air suspension system makes for a more comfortable, smoother ride.
Tesla's Model S manual describes the feature by saying, "Model S is equipped with Adaptive Air Suspension that offers superior ride quality and allows you to choose a softer or firmer ride based on your preference." These preferences include: Comfort, which softens the ride for long trips and everyday city driving; Auto, which helps adapt to bumpy roads; and Sport, which gives the driver more control during sharp turns.
We want an improved infotainment system
Tesla has consistently upped its game in terms of entertainment, and the Model Y Juniper update could continue this trend. For instance, the Model 3 refresh has up to 17 speakers to complement its new audio system designed by Tesla, plus passengers in the back have their own 8-inch infotainment screen to keep them entertained and allow them to control their own climate. This feature has been well-received, especially by families, so it wouldn't be surprising to see it make its way into the Model Y. Coupled with Tesla's premium audio system, the entertainment system is something we truly want to see in the Juniper update.
Those who are anxiously anticipating the Tesla Model Y refresh, part of Project Juniper, are hoping it will roll out by mid-to-late 2024 and that production could begin earlier in the year, ensuring that Tesla stays ahead in the competitive EV market. However, Telsa CEO Elon Musk took to the social platform X to reassure customers on the brink of purchasing or taking delivery of their vehicle that the update would likely not go into production in 2024.
"No Model Y 'refresh' is coming out this year. I should note that Tesla continuously improves its cars, so even a car that is 6 months newer will be a little better," Musk tweeted in June 2024. The updated Model Y will likely appeal to both new buyers and current Tesla owners looking to upgrade, especially with improvements in technology, range, and design. What would you like to see in the Juniper update?