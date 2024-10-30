4 Features We Want To See In Tesla's Model Y 'Juniper' Update

The Tesla Model Y has truly shaken up the EV market, ranking as the best electric car of 2024, according to Consumer Reports. Following its immense success in becoming the world's bestselling car, rumors began to circulate in early 2023 when Reuters revealed that Tesla is working on a significant update for the Model Y, codenamed Project Juniper. Tesla has consistently pushed the boundaries with its innovative designs, and the Juniper refresh will likely elevate the comfort and efficiency of the Model Y in the eyes of the consumer even further.

As it did with the Model 3 Highland project, Tesla can always be counted on to make its vehicles sleeker and include more aerodynamic design elements, such as integrating slimmer headlights, new bumpers, and redesigned wheels that boost both aesthetic and efficiency. "This means it will get a completely new face, which will eliminate the upturned nose and replace it with slimmer, more modern-looking headlights. The rear lights and bumper will also be updated to match the Model 3 Highland. The Juniper update will probably give it a more aggressive bumper similar to the new Model 3 Performance," Inside EV reports.

With anticipated changes in performance, aesthetics, and technology, the refresh will likely cater to both new and existing Tesla fans, which will continue to position the Model Y as a dominant player in the EV market. It has also been rumored that Tesla could introduce or bring back other color options in order to distinguish the refresh from its predecessors. However, exact details remain scarce, much like the early buzz around Project Highland, which revamped the Model 3. Despite this, we can dream about what we want the Juniper update to bring based on consumer feedback, other Tesla models, and current industry trends.

