Tesla Just Shook Up The Model Y Range, And EV Buyers On A Budget May Not Be Happy

Just a few weeks ago, Tesla introduced a new version of the Model Y in the European markets, arming it with a larger battery pack and serving it in the rear wheel drive (RWD) configuration. Of course, a price hike was also dished out, but the carmaker promised a lower cost per kilometer with its latest ride. Tesla has now introduced this variant in the U.S. market, but in doing so, the company also axed the model that was available at a lower sticker price.

The official Tesla website now lists a Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model priced at $44,990. So far, the cheapest Model Y came in at $42,990. However, the prices have been fluctuating over the past few quarters, in both the US as well as Europe. For folks concerned about the price hike, the new entry-level Model Y still qualifies for the federal EV tax credit. With credits applied, the asking price of the car comes in at $37,490. And factoring in Tesla's gas-saving claims, the net effective value comes down to $31,490.

Will everyone be okay with the higher asking price, even though it serves a 20% gain in the range for approximately a 4% rise in the sticker price? Well, enthusiasts who are more concerned with daily short-range urban commutes won't be pleased with the change. But as the proverb goes, the world barely serves a free lunch, even though it may look like a delicious surprise.