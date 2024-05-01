10 Electric Cars That Absolutely Nail The Styling

Considering both cars share the same platform and electric motor, it can be easy to dismiss the Audi RS E-Tron GT as the lesser cousin to the Porsche Taycan. However, in our review, we found driving the Audi to offer a notably different experience, with a more luxurious, GT-like experience, compared to the sharper sports car feel of the Taycan. The RS E-Tron GT is the priciest and most powerful variant of the e-tron GT range, with more than 600 horsepower on offer and a 0-60 mph time right around the 3-second mark.

Put the Porsche and the Audi side by side and it's immediately clear that the two cars are related, but both boast unique enough styling that neither feels like a clone. The Audi in particular manages to keep its styling consistent with other models in the brand's lineup, applying the brand's familiar front fascia to the body of a futuristic, swooping GT.

Many electric cars sit in one of two camps: Either they closely ape the looks of their gas-powered counterparts, or fall into the trap of trying to look different and therefore aren't immediately recognizable as a product of their brand. The RS E-Tron GT does neither, striking an excellent balance between being distinctly new and still gelling comfortably with the rest of Audi's current electric and gas-powered lineup.