8 Best Honda Electric Cars Ever Made

Honda has been developing electric vehicles in some form or another since 1988, and its first EV was launched in 1997. Since those early days, the company has been slower than many of its rivals in developing competitive EVs, with most of its electrified efforts being mild hybrids rather than BEVs or plug-in hybrids. In the last few years, however, Honda has caught up to the idea that electric vehicles represent not only the future of the industry but an increasing proportion of global car sales.

Spurred on by higher demand for EVs in Europe and China, the automaker recently launched its first mass-produced battery electric vehicles, and it's promised that more are on the way soon. Controversially, it seems like the U.S. might miss out on some of them, although Honda's luxury arm Acura is set to offer BEVs starting in 2024. With a bevy of Honda EVs imminent, it's a good time to take a look through the Japanese carmaker's back catalog to commemorate its best EVs from both the past and present.