VW Bus To ID.Buzz: A History Of Volkswagen Van Evolution

The VW Bus, also known as the Type 2 or Transporter, is in a class of its own in the van world. It has been in constant production since the 1950s and marketed in almost every major auto market. Over 9.2 million examples have been produced in its flagship factory in Germany, with millions more produced on regional production lines around the globe. Over eight generations and countless variations, the VW Bus has served as a home on wheels, a workhorse cargo van, and a symbol of counterculture.

Its affordable price, spacious interior, and iconic design make it instantly recognizable, and over the decades, it's become a sought-after collector's item too. Its popularity in so many territories around the world has meant that its production history is complex, with multiple generations often being built simultaneously for different markets.

The same is true today, with recently refreshed combustion variants of the legendary van being built side by side with its all-new, radical EV counterpart, the ID.Buzz. It remains to be seen how the changing automotive landscape will shape the future of the Bus, but here's a roundup of the iconic model's history so far.