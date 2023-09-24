Ranking Every Generation Of Volkswagen's Transporter, Best To Worst

The indomitable Volkswagen Bus, officially known as Transporter but also called Microbus, is a worldwide favorite. Based on the legendary Type 1 Beetle, VW created the bus as a reliable and affordable means of moving people and cargo around a war-torn country in the process of rebuilding. Furthermore, creating a people mover using the chassis of an automobile was a genius move that created economies of scale with a tremendous amount of parts sharing, keeping costs low. Furthermore, the exterior design, which was a practical consideration, had the added benefit of being charming with an enduring style.

In its home country, the Bus became an integral part of society by serving as a minibus, contractor vehicle, mail hauler, and more. Elsewhere, such as in the United States, it became a quirky and fun anomaly on streets ordinarily occupied by much larger and more robust platforms. This prevented its widespread adoption as a serious work vehicle, but it did make a curious alternative to mainstream domestic transportation.

At some point during the '60s, people involved in counterculture movements, the so-called hippies, adopted the VW Bus as a vehicle of choice. While that culture and counterculture has waxed and waned, the Bus soldiered on in production, changing forms a few times until it reached the modern day looking nothing like the original. Now that VW has revived the original concept with its forthcoming electric ID.Buzz, and with close to 75 years of history, let's take a look at how the iconic VW Transporter has evolved over many generations while ranking them in increasing order of utter goodness.