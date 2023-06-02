When Does The ID. Buzz Come Out In The US?
As it turns out, Europe doesn't get to have all the fun with VW's ID.Buzz electric van. The United States is getting its own three-row model to enjoy from sea to shining sea. As for when that will happen, it's closer than you might have expected. Volkswagen says the new EV will be coming stateside in the third quarter of 2024, meaning all the Volkswagen fans have a little over a year to wait. Luckily that's what online waitlists are for.
Specs-wise, the van doesn't seem like a slouch. The rear-wheel drive single motor version throws down 282 horsepower. All-wheel drive benefits from another motor that brings the total to 330 hp. It wouldn't be a proper EV if it wasn't torque-heavy, it has a maximum of 406 pound-feet.
The perfect amount of sportiness
The ID.Buzz accomplishes this through permanent magnet motors that, according to Volkswagen, are much more efficient than EV motors of the past. They also benefit from better thermal management and an entirely newly designed inverter. Plus, the van itself rides on a skateboard-like battery, meaning that it will have a lower center of gravity than many gasoline-powered cars. Like many other Volkswagen EVs using a similar platform, the ID.Buzz has a multi-link rear-suspension.
VW's new boxy van isn't exactly a speed demon, but drivers won't be looking to go too while fast cruising down a coastal highway taking in the view. The European two-row version of the ID.Buzz tops out at 90 mph. In a quintessentially American fashion, the three-row version is ever so slightly faster pinning it at 99 mph — plenty fast enough for a grocery haul or a sprint to the nearest beach.