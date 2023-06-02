When Does The ID. Buzz Come Out In The US?

As it turns out, Europe doesn't get to have all the fun with VW's ID.Buzz electric van. The United States is getting its own three-row model to enjoy from sea to shining sea. As for when that will happen, it's closer than you might have expected. Volkswagen says the new EV will be coming stateside in the third quarter of 2024, meaning all the Volkswagen fans have a little over a year to wait. Luckily that's what online waitlists are for.

Specs-wise, the van doesn't seem like a slouch. The rear-wheel drive single motor version throws down 282 horsepower. All-wheel drive benefits from another motor that brings the total to 330 hp. It wouldn't be a proper EV if it wasn't torque-heavy, it has a maximum of 406 pound-feet.