Pros & Cons Of Hydrogen Powered Vehicles

There has been a huge amount of news about all aspects of the coming transition to electric vehicles (EVs). In addition to this general awareness, around three million EVs have been sold so far in the U.S. But there is another, lesser-known clean vehicle technology that has support from some of the world's major automakers. This system uses hydrogen to power vehicles.

The first practical use of hydrogen as a vehicular power source was in 1860, when the three-wheel Hippomobile was created by Belgian inventor Etienne Lenoir. Lenoir sold around 400 of these hydrogen-powered vehicles before the first gasoline-powered vehicle, the 1886 Benz Motorwagen, came along. Lenoir's Hippomobile actually electrolyzed water to create the hydrogen that was then burned to power the car's engine. Other attempts to power vehicles with hydrogen have included using the hydrogen in place of gasoline in conventional internal combustion engines (ICE). The U.S. space program accelerated the development of fuel cells in the early 1960s. These fuel cells are still used today to provide space crews with drinking water.

Today's hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) use highly pressurized hydrogen as their fuel. The hydrogen is fed into a fuel cell, which combines the hydrogen with oxygen from the air to produce electricity. From this point on, the rest of the vehicle is similar to an EV, with an electric motor providing power to propel it down the road. The main difference between an FCEV and a standard EV is that the FCEV does not need a heavy battery that takes a while to charge. Another difference is that the FCEV's "exhaust" is made up solely of water vapor, which is not harmful to the environment and also explains its use in space travel.