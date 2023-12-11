Why GM's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine Has Promise (And Why It Could Still Fail Anyway)

In 1945, the Navy Bureau of Aeronautics inaugurated a program to investigate the prospective use of liquid nitrogen as a rocket propellant. However, it wasn't until 1962, when John F. Kennedy issued a challenge to NASA to safely land a man on the moon, that the hydrogen fuel cell technology really took flight.

Two years later, the Gemini V spacecraft was the first to use fuel cells using cryogenic hydrogen and oxygen tanks to store its reactants, with its water by-products even consumed by astronauts on board. The same fuel cell technology that combined hydrogen and oxygen was used in Apollo 11, the landmark American space flight that landed humans on the moon in 1969.

Amidst all this, General Motors (GM) unveiled the world's first hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicle, the Electrovan, in 1966. By 2016, GM had invested more than $2.5 billion in hydrogen fuel cell technology, and a year later, it announced its commitment to developing Hydrotec, a zero-emission hydrogen fuel solution.

In 2022, Global Market Insights shares that the hydrogen vehicle market was valued at $2.8 billion and is expected to grow by over 28% from 2023 to 2032. As of 2023, GM is still the only company in the world developing and commercializing hydrogen fuel cells and electric vehicle (EV) battery technology.

Meanwhile, other manufacturers, like Honda, have partnered with GM to co-develop everything from more affordable EVs to hydrogen-powered cars. But what really makes GM's Hydrotec different?