The World's Biggest Hydrogen-Powered Mining Truck Is A Sight To See

Despite the inherent drawbacks of hydrogen-powered vehicles in terms of energy efficiency, cost, and infrastructure, the world's top automakers and mobility companies are still looking into hydrogen as a viable alternative to good ol' fossil fuel. German automaker BMW was among the first to dabble in a production-intent hydrogen-powered car with its 7-Series Hydrogen 7 unveiled in 2005. Based on BMW's 760Li limousine, the Hydrogen 7 had a 6.0-liter V12 engine running on gasoline and hydrogen.

Meanwhile, Japanese auto giant Toyota has the second-gen Mirai FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle). This excellent rear-wheel-drive hydrogen sedan is a solid choice if you live in California, Hawaii, or where hydrogen refueling stations are prevalent. Toyota is also working on an internal combustion engine that runs on hydrogen, and it even went racing in a track-prepped Corolla Hatchback.

Hydrogen technology is also applicable to commercial and industrial applications. South African mining firm Anglo American recently unveiled the world's largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck. While Toyota proves hydrogen can be used in the tiniest of remote-controlled toy cars for consumers of the future, Anglo American is utilizing hydrogen technology for industrial applications on a gigantic scale.