Eco-Friendly Engines: How Car Manufacturers Are Going Green

These days, consumers are a lot more picky about how their purchases reflect their values. In 2023, McKinsey and Company shared how consumers cared about sustainability and how they've proven it with their wallets. A joint study with Nielsen studied five years of U.S. sales data from 2017 to June 2022, revealing a clear and material link between environmentally friendly claims and consumer spending through disproportionate growth.

For many people, cars are some of the most expensive and longest commitments an ordinary person will make. For this reason, it's no wonder that prospective car owners are asking themselves important questions about their car's reflection on their lifestyle, such as their commitment to a lower carbon footprint.

Thankfully, when it comes to solving the problem of creating green car engines, manufacturers have opted for various routes to get there. In fact, the sales of green vehicles that operate on alternative fuels, electric vehicles (EV), and plug-in electric vehicles are growing each year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) confirmed that the demand for electric cars, one type of eco-friendly engine, surged by 35%. Aside from private-sector investment, the IEA credits ambitious policy programs across major economies that foster domestic EV industries to this growth.

In many ways, many manufacturers are continually incentivized to develop new ways to create greener engines. Here are some of the types of eco-friendly engines that already exist today.