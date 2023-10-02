The Reason Why Electric Cars Are So Quiet

Why electric cars tend to be quiet boils down to what's running them: electric motors. Electric motors operate by converting electricity into your car's power, and this process is notably smooth and nearly silent. On the other hand, internal combustion engines (ICEs) found in gas-driven vehicles generate power through the forceful process of combustion. During the combustion process, fuel and air are mixed, compressed, and ignited, resulting in a controlled explosion that ultimately drives the car. This controlled explosion is what produces the engine noises you hear.

Apart from the violent combustion process itself, ICEs are also equipped with a host of mechanical parts that move repeatedly and augment the car's overall noise level. In contrast, electric motors have only a handful of moving components, so the vibrations and noise are naturally minimized.

However, it's important to note that while electric vehicles are noticeably less noisy than their gasoline-powered counterparts, this doesn't necessarily mean that they're entirely silent. You may still notice a couple of noises when driving or riding an EV. For one, there's the whirring sound the spinning motor makes during acceleration. You might also hear the distinct noise of your brakes while parking. Additionally, EVs can get as loud as gasoline cars when driven at high speeds, primarily because of the wind, tire, and road noises.