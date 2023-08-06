The Dangers Of Silent Electric Cars: A Hazard For Pedestrians

Every customer has their own reason for selecting the vehicle(s) they drive. It may be a little more specialized for work, or it's simply be a matter of budget, or maybe there's a fondness for a particular brand. Another primary factor that can play into this is environmental concerns.

Where the latter is a priority, electric vehicles are certainly an attractive option. Not only do they cut out that dreadful gas pollution -– the U.S. Department of Energy states that a colossal amount of carbon dioxide amounting to around 1.5 billion tons is emitted by cars every year – but they help with another form too: Noise pollution.

For some drivers (and those in a vehicle's vicinity), the delicate hum of an electric vehicle makes a nice quiet change. For others, it's rather unnatural, a sign of a huge, sweeping change that the motoring world is still struggling to take on board (that being EVs more broadly).

The absence of a petrol or diesel engine's characteristic cacophony, however, will become a growing problem for pedestrians as such vehicles become more common.