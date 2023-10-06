This New EV Incentive Change Could Fix Our Biggest Issue With Buying Electric Cars

There have been multiple studies over the years establishing the role of EV tax credits in attracting buyers, especially from middle or low-income families buying budget cars like the Nissan Leaf or the Chevrolet Bolt. But consumers would much rather get the financial benefit on the spot instead of waiting for it to arrive in the form of tax benefits. In 2022, George Washington University conducted a study and found that "immediate incentives like direct rebates were strongly preferred" compared to time-delayed incentives such as the current federal tax incentive pipeline.

The University of California, Davis also surmises that point-of-sale rebates are significantly more effective at boosting EV sales compared to tax credits. It seems existing – and potential – owners actually prefer this format. A Cox Automotive survey found that consumers are inclined toward getting the EV credit benefit at the time of purchase, instead of getting it in the form of tax deduction months later.

Of course, the EV tax credits would still follow the existing norms covering the net price of the car, the buyer's income, and the vehicle's make itself. Half the tax credit worth $3,750 is only offered if 40% of the battery minerals are processed in the US (or a trade partner), and the remaining half is allocated if 50% or more of the battery components are assembled on US soil. It would also depend on the car's category and its sticker price, which shouldn't exceed the $80,000 mark. If you're in the market, we also happen to have a handy list of every car that qualifies for the U.S. EV tax credit.