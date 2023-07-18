8 Of The Most Fuel Efficient Hybrid SUVs Ranked
With gas consistently getting more expensive, there's no better time to invest in one of the most fuel-efficient hybrid SUVs. Buying a hybrid SUV will give you plenty of space, high fuel efficiency, and greater capacity for towing or offroading than smaller hybrids. If you're unfamiliar with how hybrid vehicles work or what the difference is between hybrids and plug-in hybrids, just know that hybrids and plug-in hybrids both contain an internal combustion engine and an electric motor, but hybrids rely more heavily on their internal combustion engines whereas plug-in hybrids rely more on their electric motors.
You can't charge a hybrid's motor battery with an external plug, so there's no extra hassle in owning a hybrid SUV. Instead, you'll just fill up your SUV with gas like a traditional vehicle and reap the benefits of the electric motor stretching out your car's range. If you're interested in buying a car rather than an SUV, we've got you covered with the best hybrid cars and the most fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid cars. These options may not offer 3rd-row seats, but they'll get you and your crew to your destination efficiently.
2023 Kia Niro Hybrid - 49-53 MPG
The 2023 Kia Niro Hybrid has a starting MSRP of $26,590 and very high fuel efficiency for that price. The combined EPA estimate for the Niro Hybrid is between 49 and 53 mpg, though, with some models, you can get up to 54 mpg on the highway. With the pairing of a 1.6L engine and an electric motor, you can expect to get 479 to 588 miles on a single tank.
Some Niro Hybrid models even feature Harmon Kardon premium speakers, and all offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Sirius XM. You can integrate Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice commands or use the Kia Access app for Android or iOS to utilize a ton of useful features, like remotely setting the cabin temperature, starting the car remotely, or finding your car when you've lost it in the parking lot.
The Niro Hybrid seats five, and the two front seats can be heated or ventilated depending on which model you go with. This hybrid SUV is equipped with blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking, lane assist, following assist, and collision avoidance when backing up. Of course, legroom and space matter, and the Kia Niro Hybrid offers 41.5 inches of front legroom, 39.8 inches of rear legroom, and 63.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded or 22.8 cubic feet with seats up. The fuel tank capacity is 11.1 gallons.
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid - 43 MPG
Starting at $27,490 MSRP, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid offers a stellar EPA estimate of 43 mpg combined with a great price. With its 227-horsepower Turbo Hybrid powertrain, you can get up to 500 miles on a single 13.7-gallon tank.
The Kia Sportage Hybrid can have heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a heated windshield and mirrors — making it very capable in cold weather environments. With its 12.3-inch dual panoramic displays and premium Harmon Kardon audio, it's easy to use and enjoy features of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM radio, or the Kia Connect app, available for Android and iOS devices. The Kia Connect app makes it possible to remotely start your car, find your car in a crowded parking lot, and remotely control the cabin temperature.
This hybrid SUV is equipped with a 360-degree Surround View monitor that allows for typical assistance technologies, like blind spot detection, auto emergency braking, smart cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alerts. But the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid also comes with smart parking assistance technology that allows you to remotely park and leave parking spaces while you're not in the vehicle — even in parallel spaces. Friends and family in the back seat will have plenty of space with 41.3 inches of legroom. Then, with the rear seats upright, the Sportage Hybrid offers 39.5 cubic feet of cargo space. Or, you can fold the rear seats down to get 73.7 cubic feet of space.
2024 Lexus 250h UX Hybrid - 42 MPG
The FWD model of the 2024 Lexus 250h UX Hybrid starts at $36,690 MSRP and offers an EPA-estimated 42 mpg combined. Inside, there's a 2.0L four-cylinder engine working with the Lexus Hybrid Drive system to get maximum range out of the 250h UX Hybrid's 10.6-gallon tank. The 12.3-inch touchscreen display makes it easy for the driver or passenger to adjust navigation or music streaming. There's also a color head-up display for the driver that shows your current speed, gear, RPM stats on the windshield, and audio info.
Drivers have the option of using Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, or Lexus' proprietary Drive Connect technology. A quick "Hey, Lexus" can adjust the cabin temperature, change which song is playing, or start navigation. The proprietary Lexus app lets you start your car remotely, schedule service appointments, and more. With built-in cameras and sensors, the 250h UX Hybrid comes with a lot of safety features, including blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alerts. One of its best built-in features is the ability to park your car for you.
The heated and ventilated front seats offer 42 inches of legroom, though there's just over 33 inches of legroom in the backseats. The 250h UX Hybrid offers a small cargo space of only 17.1 cubic feet with the rear seats upright. It does offer 60/40-split folding rear seats, which provides extra cargo space, but this might not be the hybrid SUV for those needing ample cargo space.
2022 Ford Escape Hybrid - 41 MPG
The 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid isn't available for retail order anymore, but plenty of new and used models still float around at dealerships. The starting MSRP is $30,185. With its 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid engine, the EPA-estimated mileage in the city is 44 mpg and 37 mpg on the highway, a 41 mpg combined estimate. The base model is the only trim that doesn't offer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, but other 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid models do. This hybrid SUV is also compatible with SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect — which acts as a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot — and SYNC 3, Ford's proprietary voice-activated technology. Using SYNC 3, you can easily make phone calls, play music, and even order a pizza or adjust your home thermostat.
The Ford Escape Hybrid also doesn't skimp out on intelligent vehicle features. You'll get blind spot protection, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-keeping assist and alerts, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and special options like adaptive cruise control and speed sign recognition. There's a maximum of 42.4 inches of legroom in the front seats and 38.9 inches in the second row. With the second-row seats upright, there are between 34.4 and 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The second row contains 60/40 split-fold seats, so for extra cargo space, you can fold these seats down compactly. The vehicle has a fuel capacity of 14.2 gallons and a max towing capacity of 1,500 pounds.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - 40 MPG
Toyota's 2023 RAV4 Hybrid has a starting MSRP of $31,225 and a combined 40-mpg fuel-efficiency rating based on EPA estimates. This combined number was reached with an estimate of 41 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. Inside, the RAV4 Hybrid is equipped with a 2.5L Dynamic Force 4-cylinder engine with front and rear electric motors, which outputs 219 horsepower combined. With the 8- or 10.5-inch touchscreen, you can manually select options or use voice commands with the Toyota system by saying "Hey, Toyota" before a command. The 2023 RAV4 Hybrid is also compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. On select models, the RAV4 Hybrid features a JBL Premium Audio system with 11 speakers in nine different locations, including a subwoofer.
Convenience features include Qi wireless charging, a brake hold feature, and heated or ventilated front seating. For safety, this hybrid SUV is equipped with a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams in certain conditions, lane departure alerts with steering and lane-tracing assist, adaptive cruise control, and road sign assist.
There's ample space in the 2023 RAV4 Hybrid, with 41 inches of legroom in the front seats and 37.8 inches in the second row. The second row contains 60/40-split folding seats, but with the seats upright, there are 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The fuel tank capacity is 14.5 gallons, and the max towing capacity is 1,750 pounds.
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport - 40 MPG
The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport model has a starting MSRP of $32,400, or you could spring for extra features with the Sport Touring Hybrid trim starting from $39,100. With its 204-horsepower powertrain, you'll get about 40 mpg combined between city (43 mpg) and highway (36 mpg), based on EPA estimates for the 2WD model. Inside, you can use the 7- or 9-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to make navigation and other tasks easier. Then, downloading the HondaLink app on Android or iOS devices gives you access to extra features, like remotely starting or finding your car, adjusting cabin temperature, and more.
The CR-V Hybrid Sport is well-equipped to help drivers out on the road, with sensors and assistance technologies to help avoid obstacles and keep you safe. It can detect pedestrians or other vehicles in front of you and automatically brake if you don't, keep you inside of the lanes when they're clearly painted, alert you when you leave lanes without using a turn signal, and even auto-adjust your cruise control based on the speed of vehicles around you.
Front seat riders have 41.3 inches of legroom in the CR-V Hybrid Sport, and rear riders have 41 inches. With the rear seats upright, there are 39.3 cubic feet of cargo space. If the seats are folded down, there are 76.5 cubic feet. The fuel tank capacity is 14 gallons.
2024 Lexus NX 350h Hybrid - 39 MPG
Starting at $44,205 MSRP, the 2024 Lexus NX 350h Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds with its 240-horsepower in-line 4-cylinder engine working with Lexus Hybrid Electric Drive. Despite packing a lot of power, the NX 350h Hybrid offers an EPA-estimate 39 mpg combined — 41 mpg city and 37 mpg highway. The vehicle comes with 20-inch wheels, ambient illumination with pre-set themes, and a panorama glass moonroof. Inside, some models are equipped with a color head-up display and a Mark Levinson PurePlay Surround Sound audio system.
Apple CarPlay or Android Auto can control navigation, music, phone calls, and more. Lexus' proprietary Drive Connect technology lets you say "Hey, Lexus" and give voice commands similar to those for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay for music and navigation, but also commands for car-related tasks, like adjusting the cabin temperature. Use the Lexus app to share digital keys with up to seven other people, start the vehicle remotely, and let the car park itself.
This SUV hybrid from Lexus may be gorgeous and fuel-efficient, but it doesn't come with a lot of legroom or cargo space. Front seats offer 41 inches of legroom, whereas second-row passengers have 36.1 inches. There are 22.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats upright. Folded down, cargo space increases to 46.9 cubic feet. The NX 350h Hybrid has a 14.5-gallon fuel capacity, larger than many other hybrid SUVs, and up to a 2,000-pound towing capacity.
2023 Toyota Venza - 39 MPG
The 2023 Toyota Venza is one of the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy with an EPA-estimated 39-mpg combined rating. Previous year models of the Toyota Venza have offered internal-combustion-only options as well as hybrid options, but this 2023 model only comes as a hybrid vehicle. Starting at $34,620 MSRP, the 2023 Venza features a 2.5L 4-cylinder Hybrid engine with 219 horsepower combined. Options include a JBL Premium sound system that includes nine speakers. You can use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to easily pair your smartphone and jam out to your favorite songs. Then, select models also come with a gorgeous fixed panoramic roof.
The 2023 Venza's Electronic On-Demand AWD drivetrain mixed with built-in safety and assistance technologies increases safety in various weather conditions. This hybrid SUV can detect pedestrians and other vehicles to prevent collisions, adapt cruise control intelligently based on other vehicles' speeds, help you stay inside lane lines and alert you when you depart without a turn signal, and identify road signs and show them on your display.
There are 40.9 inches of legroom for those in the front seats and 37.8 inches for those in the second-row seats. Cargo space with second-row seats upright isn't great at 28.8 cubic feet, but it's larger than what some other hybrid SUVs offer. With the rear seats down, cargo space measures 55.1 cubic feet. Fuel tank capacity is decent at 14.5 gallons.