The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrid Cars Ranked By Range

Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) have been a staple of the automotive market for many years. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that some of the first cars on roadways to replace horses and carriages were powered by electricity. They were soon overtaken by gasoline engines, and the manufacturing of vehicles remained laser focused on the production of cars powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) for more than a century.

Things have changed a lot since, and the U.S. DoE notes that Toyota's 1997 hybrid Prius was the world's first mass-produced hybrid electric, with the 2010 Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf taking this technology a step farther to offer the first PHEVs to the U.S. market.

Plug-in hybrids remain a versatile resource for drivers. They combine the long range capabilities of gasoline power with the fuel efficiency of an electric vehicle. PHEVs also combine the instant torque of an EV with the high energy output of an ICE, giving drivers a unique and exciting experience behind the wheel during acceleration, tight turning, and other typical driving conditions.

The range on some PHEV models extends far beyond the typical required driving distance that a commuter might rack up over the course of multiple weeks. These are the best five options among plug-in hybrid models, including some key factors that can help you decide on long term cash flow management and savings on fuel.