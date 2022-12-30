The 2023 Volvo XC60 T8's 0-60 Time Is Much Faster Than Its B6 Counterpart

Once upon a time, electric cars — and hybrid electric cars in particular — had a reputation for being slow. We can probably blame the Toyota Prius for a fair share of that: after all, while the Japanese hatchback may have been instrumental in bringing electrification within reach of a mainstream audience, it hardly counted rapid acceleration among its talents. Instead, it was frugality and green appeal that gave the Prius its halo.

For many, that's still the impression they have of electrified vehicles. Slow, earnest, and a little bit too serious to hold their own against a performance car. If you've fallen into that trap, however, it's time to reset your expectations. Today's hybrids are capable of much, much more.

Fully electric cars have already demonstrated themselves to be the new kings in straight-line speed. The immediacy of an electric drivetrain — which delivers all its torque effectively from the get-go, unlike a gas engine which must get up to speed first — has left relatively humble EV hatchbacks showing genuine supercars their heels. That's not quite the case for the 2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge, but its T8 plug-in hybrid drivetrain is the one to have if you want performance with your practical SUV.