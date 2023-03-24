The Best Hybrid SUVs With 3rd Row Seats You Can Buy In 2023

Drivers in the market for a new car often have to grapple with a number of key factors that play into their decision. From seating requirements to power output and gas mileage concerns, car buyers have always squared their needs against the inclusions and shortfalls within the automotive industry, as it relates to their own unique needs.

The energy-efficient SUV has often been a unicorn of sorts. The large, energy-hungry cabins of SUV models haven't typically gone hand in hand with the move toward increasing EV production. The best SUVs of 2022, for instance, almost exclusively featured high-performance engines and transmission systems that worked wonders for giving these large people movers the get-up-and-go required of them. But hybrid SUVs are becoming more widespread, and many manufacturers are actually making some quality options for drivers, including the coveted SUV with third-row seating. Often, sacrifices have to be made to accommodate increased seating needs, but the electric motor no longer figures as one of these slashes. Excellent options in this exclusive club include some luxury vehicles like the BMW X5 and Lexus RX Hybrid, but these aren't the only options when seeking additional seating and SUV performance in one package.