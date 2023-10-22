The 5 Most Important Questions To Ask When Buying A New Car

In 2021, Forbes shared that 97.1% of households in the United States had at least one vehicle. With rising interest rates and inflation, Reuters claims that the average age of U.S. cars and light trucks is 12.5 years. For some people, car ownership can be one of the biggest purchases they'll ever make in their life, next to buying a home. Not to mention, you can expect to pay thousands in maintenance, insurance, and emergency repairs throughout the years.

In 2023, Forbes even claimed that the average length of a marriage is eight years, meaning your relationship with your car can last longer than most marriages. Knowing this, it's no wonder that buying a car can feel like a long-term commitment. Committing to a car purchase can drastically affect your finances, such as your cash flow, or it can also supplement your ideal lifestyle or limit your experiences. With the rise of ride-hailing or food delivery services, the right car can even help you make a living.

Whether buying your first automotive vehicle or adding another one to your roster, it's important to think and ask the right questions to avoid buyer's remorse. Here are some of the most important ones.