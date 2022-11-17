10 Big Questions You Need To Ask When Buying A New Electric Car

The 2022 Lucid Air has a maximum range of just over 500 miles. According to Kelly Blue Book, this is the absolute best an EV can currently perform. And while 516 miles certainly covers the daily — and maybe even weekly — commuting demands of the majority with room to spare, if you are trepidatious about the switch to an EV and whether it's reliable enough to support your transport needs, don't feel bad. In January of 2022, Consumer Reports stated that the reliability of electric vehicles "has significant room for improvement," although the majority of EV owners with a 2019 model or newer are highly satisfied, per Consumer Reports' 2021 Auto Reliability and Satisfaction survey.

So you're not loving the thought of being 100% reliant on an electric vehicle yet. In this case, it's important to take stock of what options you'd have if you are suddenly unable to use your EV. Is there another vehicle in your household? Is public transport an option? Is your city pedestrian or cyclist friendly? Financially, is it feasible to finance another car or keep the one you currently have in addition to the EV?

If a kaput electric vehicle would leave you stranded with no other transportation options, that is worth weighing into your purchasing deliberations. It may also be of benefit to keep in mind that, according to Consumer Reports, the most reliable EVs are compact and plug-in hybrids — and the least reliable are electric SUVs.