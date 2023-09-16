5 Sneaky Questions Car Dealers Hope You'll Answer (But You Shouldn't)

Buying a new car from a dealership is a stressful process. Salespeople apply pressure to get you to sign a large stack of legally binding paperwork as quickly as possible, locking you into large monthly payments for years. Car dealers know their business well and understand how to work a negotiation to steer a transaction in their favor.

Anyone who has bought a vehicle from a dealer — whether new or used — has been pressured to buy extra accessories like premium sound packages or floor mats and costly and unnecessary add-ons like protective sealants and extended warranties. Even buyers who have secured their own loans or are prepared to pay cash are steered towards high-interest in-house financing.

Preparing yourself before you walk into a dealership can save you time, money, and hassle. Here are five questions car dealers will ask, hoping to trap you into agreeing to a deal favorable to them. But if you go into the process well-prepared, you can save hundreds or thousands of dollars.