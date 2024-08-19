10 Cars That Once Held The Title Of Fastest In The World

Humanity has been obsessed with speed since far before the automobile. If it moved, people wanted to see how fast it could go, whether by horsepower, wind power, or just plain old-fashioned ambulation. In the industrial era, that obsession with speed translated into racing of all types, whether by sea, air, or land.

Advertisement

Those who care about speed records tend to be competitive. Everyone wants to be the fastest in the world. There are many ways to measure speed, and auto enthusiasts are obsessed with them. Who can accelerate the fastest? What about top speed? Performance cars are even measured by how fast they can stop.

As the 20th century progressed, the land speed record became increasingly the domain of specialized teams and builders. But there is another important category: the fastest production car. After all, what fun is the fastest car in the world if the average car nut can't get their hands on it?

Whether built for the express purpose of shattering the land speed record or by automakers who wanted to own the fastest production car title, we look at some of the most iconic vehicles in history that laid claim to the top speed in the world.

Advertisement