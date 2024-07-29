4 Facts About The Pontiac Tojan: The 1980s Supercar You Probably Haven't Heard Of

The Pontiac Tojan was a third-generation Firebird-based performance car made from 1985-1991 that was intended as a budget-priced Ferrari-beater. Because there were so few Tojans made (between 133 and 150, plus the prototype), most enthusiasts have never seen one in the wild. Here are some facts about the Pontiac Tojan, the 1980s supercar you probably haven't heard of.

Fact 1: The Pontiac Tojan was styled by the original Hot Wheels designer Harry Bradley, a former GM designer who later conceived most of the original Hot Wheels vehicles for Mattel. Based on the Firebird's steel structure and door panels, the Tojan added fiberglass fenders, hood, tailgate, and bumpers for a completely different look. The Tojan vehicles were produced by Knudsen Automotive in Nebraska, a company that had previously produced a neoclassic car called the Baroque that rode on a GM chassis and drivetrain.

Fact 2: The Tojan prototype was the first production car to exceed 200 mph. The creators of the Tojan knew that they had to launch the car with a big splash, so Knudsen brought in famed engine-builder Gale Banks to make a monster motor for the prototype. Banks took his 900-horsepower, twin-turbo, small-block V8 designed for marine use and slightly detuned it to produce 800 horsepower in the land-bound Tojan. A very unofficial and extremely illegal run on a straight Nebraska road provided a reading of more than 206 mph on the Tojan's speedometer. This was in 1984, three years before the Ferrari F40 came along and exceeded 200 mph.

[Featured image by Pandino4x4 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]