All About The 1982 Pontiac Firebird, And How Much It's Worth Today

By the time the third generation Pontiac Firebird arrived on the scene in 1981, the Firebird name had already been etched into American consciousness for 15 years. Since its inception, it was one of the fiercest competitors to the Mustang, one of the most iconic Ford models ever built. It was part of the same 'pony car' segment that captured a massive part of the young go-fast market in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Kids of the era wanted small, powerful cars that were cheap and looked good, and that's exactly what Pontiac offered with the Firebird.

The first-generation Firebird (1967-69) relied on its strong engine options and comparatively luxurious interior to set it apart from the competition. That changed with the second generation (1970-81), which was stifled from a power standpoint by heightened emissions restrictions and the 1973 oil crisis. Despite the second-generation Firebird's lethargic engine options, its styling and cultural relevance — with appearances in massively popular movies like "Smokey and the Bandit" — kept the name alive into the next decade.

The third generation of the Pontiac Firebird went on sale in 1982 and brought some major changes. It was light, sculpted, (relatively) powerful, and designed for agility rather than straight-line speed. Throw in some pop culture fame and you have an '80s poster car.