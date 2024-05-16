How Much Is A Pontiac Firebird Worth Today?

In 1964, Ford introduced a brand-new vehicle in the 1964 ½ Ford Mustang that would establish a new category of automobile — the pony car. Built to be simple, lightweight, affordable, and fun, it struck a chord with a younger generation of buyers and went on to sell more than 400,000 units in its first year alone. Noting the surprising sales success of the Mustang, General Motors introduced its own pony car entries for the 1967 model year with the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird on a shared platform known internally as the F-body.

While they were mechanically similar, the Firebird was designed to appeal to a more upmarket buyer than the Camaro, with a higher starting price and more luxurious interior. While it never sold in as great of numbers as its sibling, the Firebird established a loyal fanbase, survived the lean years of CAFE regulations and oil embargo crisis of the 1970s, starred alongside Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in the 1977 comedy "Smokey and the Bandit", and was sold continuously through four generations until its last year of production in 2002.

Today, the Firebird is a collectible classic and can frequently be found crossing the stage at an auction to a flurry of bids, or basking in the sun with its engine on display at a local cars and coffee gathering. Like almost any collectible, the value of a Firebird today is determined by desirability, availability, and condition.