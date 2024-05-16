How Much Is A Pontiac Firebird Worth Today?
In 1964, Ford introduced a brand-new vehicle in the 1964 ½ Ford Mustang that would establish a new category of automobile — the pony car. Built to be simple, lightweight, affordable, and fun, it struck a chord with a younger generation of buyers and went on to sell more than 400,000 units in its first year alone. Noting the surprising sales success of the Mustang, General Motors introduced its own pony car entries for the 1967 model year with the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird on a shared platform known internally as the F-body.
While they were mechanically similar, the Firebird was designed to appeal to a more upmarket buyer than the Camaro, with a higher starting price and more luxurious interior. While it never sold in as great of numbers as its sibling, the Firebird established a loyal fanbase, survived the lean years of CAFE regulations and oil embargo crisis of the 1970s, starred alongside Burt Reynolds and Sally Field in the 1977 comedy "Smokey and the Bandit", and was sold continuously through four generations until its last year of production in 2002.
Today, the Firebird is a collectible classic and can frequently be found crossing the stage at an auction to a flurry of bids, or basking in the sun with its engine on display at a local cars and coffee gathering. Like almost any collectible, the value of a Firebird today is determined by desirability, availability, and condition.
The value of a Firebird can vary widely between models
With four generations produced from 1967 to 2002 with a number of trim levels and engine options, resulting in fluctuating production numbers, the value of a Pontiac Firebird has a large range even among models of the same manufacturing year. Below, we'll discuss some examples from each of the four generations to get an idea of where pricing stands currently.
The first generation of Firebird was produced from 1967 until 1969, with five engine options ranging from a 3.8 liter 220 horsepower inline-six to a 6.6 liter V8 making 340 horsepower, and a coupe and soft top available as body styles depending on the model year. A search on "BringATrailer" finds a well-worn 1967 coupe went for $11,250 in 2022, while a 1968 convertible in better condition with an engine swapped to a more modern LS3 V8 crate motor sold for $45,250.
The Firebird's second generation was long-lived, manufactured from 1970 through 1981. During its lifespan, it limped through the newly implemented emissions regulations with six-cylinder engines producing 110 horsepower or less, while early versions could be had with a Ram-Air V8 producing 345 horsepower. While some iterations were down on horsepower, this generation was full of star-power after starring in 1977's iconic film "Smokey and the Bandit." A running and driving 1981 Trans Am sold on "BringATrailer" for $10,000 in March 2024, while a 1978 Firebird Formula formerly owned by Burt Reynolds sold for a staggering $255,000 in 2022.
More modern Firebirds can still be valuable
With the 1980s in full collar-popping effect, the third generation brought a new design and meager power to the Firebird line. During its decade of production from 1982-1992, its use in the television series "Knight Rider" kept the Firebird in the public eye. Sharp-edged styling could only do so much to add to its appeal when its most powerful engine option only made a relatively anemic 235 horsepower, again mostly due to stricter emissions controls. A clean but high-mileage Trans-Am model sold on "BringATrailer" for an affordable $6,086 in early 2023, while a 1989 20th Anniversary Pace Car edition that had traveled only 92 miles sold for $65,000.
The fourth generation of Firebird, produced from 1993 through 2002, was its last. Like the best of performers, the last version of the Firebird went out on a high note, with swoopy styling and the introduction of General Motors' LT1 5.7 liter V8 rated at 275 horsepower as an option. In 1996, the WS-6 package was introduced, featuring Ram-Air and the LS6 V8 producing 305 horsepower and an upgraded suspension for more sure-footed handling. A rental-car spec V6 example of the breed can be had for a relatively low price, with a 1994 example going for $7,000 on "BringATrailer" in the summer of 2023. WS6 package-equipped examples go for quite a bit more, as exemplified by a 2002 model with 5 miles on the odometer selling for $67,000 on "BringATrailer" in late 2023.