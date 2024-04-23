Chevy Camaro Vs Pontiac Firebird: Are They The Same Car?

Since William Durant founded General Motors in 1908 to acquire Buick stock, the company has held (and given up) custody of some of the United States' oldest and most beloved auto brands. GM welcomed Chevrolet under its umbrella in 1918, and created Pontiac in 1926. Both divisions produced a healthy lineup of muscle cars during the era's heyday of the 1960s and early '70s. But while Chevy has soldiered on through economic downturns and still endures today, Pontiac was axed in 2009 after GM was forced to restructure its operations after a government bailout. Part of the reason GM gave up Pontiac was that its models had too much overlap with its other brands, particularly Chevrolet. That overlap wasn't a new phenomenon, and can be traced back to the late '60s and the structurally similar Pontiac Firebird and Chevy Camaro.

The two models hit showrooms five months apart as 1967 models, with the Camaro appearing first. They shared GM's F-body platform, and were both redesigned in 1970, 1982, and 1993. The Firebird died in 2002 at the end of its fourth generation, but the Camaro lived on through two more until Chevy announced that the sixth and current iteration of Camaro would be the last, at least for now. That decree came in a press release about a year ago, with Global Chevrolet VP Scott Bell remarking, "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story."