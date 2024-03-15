Where Is The Original Knight Rider 'KITT' Car Today?

When a show like "Knight Rider" ends, one might assume that both KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) and star David Hasselhoff are placed in storage with a tarp over them and left to gather dust. The Hoff, however, went on "Baywatch" and popular German commercials, so what happened to that somewhat condescending 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am? There were actually several of them, and they're still out there, just not solving crimes.

The cars have made about as many appearances around the world as Hasselhoff, spending their time at theme parks, numerous museums, and at Comic-Con conventions. According to Volo Car Museum, one spent a few years of its retirement at Universal Studios, and another owned by a private collector got airtime on Jay Leno's Garage. In 2020, one of the remaining original three KITTs was sold at auction at Julien's to a private collector for $192,000. There are no reports that the collector complained about the car not being able to fly, talk, or solve crimes.