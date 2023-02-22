5 Cars Owned By David Hasselhoff That Proves He Has Great Taste

David Hasselhoff (aka "the Hoff") has never been one to shy away from a gig — acting or otherwise. He played a doctor named "Snapper" on a daytime soap opera, a secret agent man who fought crime from behind the wheel of a talking Trans Am and splashed through waves, usually shirtless and in slow motion, as a lifeguard. Oh, and he's wildly famous in Germany for his singing.

Hoff's pop icon status has led to appearances in dozens of television shows and films over the years, a lot of time playing himself, and he still holds the Guinness World Record as the most watched man on television. Now 70, Hasselhoff said in an interview with Motor Trend that he learned to drive in a Ford Falcon with the gear shifter for the three-speed manual transmission mounted on the steering column (aka three on the tree).

He has bought and sold more than a few cars over the years, including a 1965 Mustang and a Harley Davidson. Even though he used to lease a lot of Mercedes, he's now a self-proclaimed "BWM guy." Hasselhoff admits that he doesn't drink or party, but his one vice is driving fast. In fact, he loves speed so much that he's done the infamous Gumball Rally at least half a dozen times, having most recently raced in the 22nd annual event in May 2022.