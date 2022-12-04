Why The 928 Is The Most Underrated Porsche Of All Time

Challenge yourself to think of the greatest Porsches of all time and, unlike Ferrari's back catalog packed with front-engined masterpieces and a strange naming convention, your brain will likely serve up a lot of rear-engined 911s. Perhaps a mid-ship Carrera GT or Cayman GT4 RS, too. It's time to disrupt this mindset and look at Porsche's great but often overlooked front-engined sports car, the Porsche 928.

Launched in 1977 and in production until 1995, the Porsche 928 was originally intended to replace the company's iconic 911 as the new flagship — but instead of being an air-cooled, rear-engined sports car, the 928 was a front-engined, water-cooled luxury grand tourer designed to soak up the miles at great speed.

Porsche says that a focus on lightweight construction "saw the extensive use of aluminum for the body panels rather than traditional sheet steel." Aluminum was used in the doors, front fenders, and hood, saving a claimed 77 pounds, according to Stutt Cars, and it also appeared behind the integrated front bumpers, giving the car a cleaner, modern look while also protecting it from low-speed impacts.