Here's What Happened To The Porsche 928 From 'Risky Business'

Working in Hollywood is, for lack of a better term, a risky business. For every Tom Cruise, thousands of outsiders fail to reach any level of success in Tinseltown. Even if someone is lucky enough to have all the right moves, chances are they'll end up slinging a cocktail or two at some dive bar in Van Nuys, only to fade into oblivion. One could say that trying to become a movie star is indeed an impossible mission. Whether or not you like the man, Tom Cruise is a top gun in the industry ... a true legend, if you will.

Terrible movie title puns aside, Cruise has 50 acting credits (and counting) to his name, many of which have become iconic cinema. But his first big hit happened in 1983 with "Risky Business," where he slides into our collective pop culture-addled brains, wearing tidy whities and tube socks. Cruise plays Joel, a Chicago high school senior who goes wild when his parents leave on vacation. A significant part of the storyline involves him "borrowing" his father's metallic platinum 928 Porsche.

If that sounds vaguely familiar, it should, because its eerily reminiscent of the shenanigans we see two years later in the 1985 John Hughes film, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." That car was a Ferrari, though. Hey, who says Hollywood is derivative?

Cruise has gone on to make several films where he is behind the controls of some mechanical beast, whether it be piloting jet fighters (or riding motorcycles) in the "Top Gun" films, to driving the numerous cars laced throughout his "Mission: Impossible" movies. But, according to the documentary "The Quest for the RB928" by Lewis Johnsen, the Porsche 928 is the car in which Tom Cruise first learned to drive a stick shift (aka manual transmission).