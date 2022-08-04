Everything You Need To Know About The Porsche 911's Electric Future

The legendary Porsche 911 is at a crossroads. Long cherished as the German automaker's bestselling vehicle since entering the market in 1964, the Porsche 911 defines the company philosophy to a T. But during a media call in March 2022, the automaker said it was accelerating its EV sales targets thanks to the rousing success of its first EV, the Taycan (per CNBC). Porsche sold 41,296 Taycans in 2021, representing 14% of 301,915 vehicles sold in the same year. However, only 38,464 units of the 911 left the factory in 2021, and the numbers became an eye-opener for Porsche.

Martyn Lucy/Getty

According to Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, 80% of all new Porsche vehicles will be fully electric by 2030, and at least half will be plug-in hybrids or battery-electric as early as 2025 (per Bloomberg). To achieve that goal, parent company Volkswagen AG is busy preparing an IPO for Porsche to raise capital for EV development and production. The next Porsche EV, the Macan crossover, is expected to debut in 2023, followed by an all-electric 718 (inspired by the Mission R concept) in 2025. But where does Porsche's legendary 911 enter the fray?