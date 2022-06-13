This Ridiculously Expensive Car Crash Was Pure Chaos

The 22nd annual Gumball 3000 Rally commenced on May 27, 2002, in Toronto, Canada, and the event landed on May 28 in Indianapolis for the Indy 500. The group headed to Nashville on May 30 and made a stop in Atlanta by May 31, and this is where things got more interesting. According to a video making rounds on Instagram, an incident occurred between three exotic supercars in Atlantic Station, Georgia, just a stone's throw away from Atlanta. The skirmish involved a blue McLaren 570S, a BMW i8, and a white Lamborghini Aventador SV.

The video shows the blue McLaren gunning between the white Lambo and the poor BMW i8, with the McLaren partially going airborne during its partial lapse of judgment. Expectedly, the mishap could amount to eye-watering million-dollar repair bills, but the Instagram video only tells a part of the story. A YouTube video shows what happened to the three cars before the McLaren 570S spoilt the fun. It shows the McLaren swerving to the left lane to avoid a Kia Soul in the middle road.

You'll also notice the white Lambo veering to the middle lane as the McLaren was about to make a pass. Nevertheless, accidents like these are fair game in the Gumball 3000. According to Fox Sports, it didn't take long for the 18th Gumball 3000 in Dublin, Ireland, to claim its first retirement when a Gumpert Apollo "spun over a puddle and crashed into a tree" on the way to Scotland.

Accidents are inevitable when you're piloting a supercar on public roads. Knowing how to react when your exotic hypercar starts veering unexpectedly to the opposite lane should be a prerequisite. The lesson behind these incidents? Don't be so preoccupied with the fact that you can that you don't consider whether you should. If you have the means to purchase a hyper-exotic fast car, you should also do the global auto community a favor by enrolling in performance driving classes, at the very least.