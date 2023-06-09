5 Hot Wheels Cars Worth Way More Than You Can Imagine

Founded 55 years ago, Hot Wheels continues to remain an iconic toy brand, with multiple generations of kids having now enjoyed cars emblazoned with its name and fiery logo, as well as related video games, animated series, and more. Originally founded by Elliot Handler, the brand is known for its scale models of actual automobile models, including many muscle cars and hot rod types (hence the name). Toy manufacturer Mattel still produces new lines of Hot Wheels, and the cars can be found everywhere from online to random aisles in the supermarket.

It's not just children who love Hot Wheels, however. The brand has a dedicated following of adult collectors, some of whom amass huge quantities of the tiny vehicles. Limited edition models are still produced, mainly to cater to this demographic of enthusiasts who probably won't be pushing these special cars through a Hot Wheels playset anytime soon. Some Hot Wheels are especially rare, and the amount of money they can go for is jaw-dropping. It shouldn't be a surprise that many of these high-priced models come from the 1960s and 1970s, including the "Original Sweet 16" line of vehicles made in 1967.

Here are some models of Hot Wheels cars that are worth more than you can imagine. After seeing how much they go for, you'll be rummaging through your old toy collection, looking to see if you've somehow been storing a diamond in the rough all this time.