What Happened To Studebaker Automobiles?

American drivers today know well the "Big Three" Detroit manufacturers of Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors, who have dominated the auto industry for decades. However, there was once a time when many other automakers produced cars from Detroit and elsewhere, making the American auto business a rich tapestry of entrepreneurs and innovators. Names such as Nash, Duesenberg, Hudson, Marmon, Cord, and even American Motors adorned the hoods of cars from New York to California. But while competition is in general healthy for markets, too much competition can be detrimental, leaving most of these historic marques to go bust at one time or another.

One of the longest holdouts of these historic companies was Studebaker. Once a trusted name in pre-industrialized mobility, the company had transformed itself into a trusted automaker producing dependable cars for the mass market. With a tumultuous ride through the perilous times of the first half of the 20th century, Studebaker remained while so many others folded, only to see its fortunes also dwindle into oblivion. Studebaker was once a proud American company that is now defunct, leaving behind a legacy and a sizable list of antique and classic cars. But now that so many decades have passed, you may be wondering, whatever happened to Studebaker? To answer that question, here is a brief look into the story of the historic automaker.