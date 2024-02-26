Why Did Studebaker Stop Making Cars?

When it comes to works of art, novels, or even cars, they're sometimes not entirely appreciated during their time, with future generations giving credit and praise that would have been more helpful in the past. This appears to be the case with Studebaker, the now revered car company that's garnered more respect in the decades after the era in which it struggled. You're not likely to see one zipping down the street outside of a car TV show, as the last Studebaker rolled off the line in 1966. So, what happened?

The Studebakers were a German family of blacksmiths who founded their company in 1852 and they incorporated in 1868 as the Studebaker Brothers Manufacturing Company, originally producing carriages, wagons, and buggies for decades. It may sound like a rather humble business, but by the mid-1880s production exceeded 75,000 and made the company over $2 million, despite a few major fires that nearly destroyed the business. Back then, Studebaker had a few rather prominent customers, including U.S. presidents Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, and Abraham Lincoln, who rode in a Studebaker the night he was assassinated at Ford's Theater — not that there's any connection there. Those carriages weren't exactly Air Force One.

As the century changed, so did Studebaker's strategy within the evolving transportation industry.