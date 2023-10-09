The American Truck Turned WWI Fighter: The Putilov-Garford Armored Car

As the opening salvos of World War I rang out in 1914, the armies of several nations began putting a hodgepodge fleet of makeshift armored vehicles into use for everything from transporting troops to hauling ammunition. The idea of putting armor on a vehicle wasn't particularly new, as the first armored car was built some 15 years earlier.

In 1915, the Americans developed the King Armored Car consisting of some light armor plating bolted onto an already existing King-manufactured vehicle chassis, with a turret stuck on top for good offensive measure. It never actually saw action in WWI, partly because the United States didn't enter the Great War until April 1917. Meanwhile, the British Royal Naval Armoured Car Division built its first armored cars using Rolls Royce and Lanchesters kitted up with armored plating and weapons.

While the concept of a portable fort capable of unleashing serious firepower was enticing, these mobile monsters of mayhem usually lacked sufficient horsepower to get over rough terrain due to the added weight of the armor. Plus, the turret made the vehicle top-heavy and prone to tipping over on uneven ground.

While these traits were emblematic of many retrofitted war wagons that proved they weren't ready for prime time, it didn't stop European armies directly involved in the war from hastily running them out onto the battlefield. Such is the case with Russia's Putilov-Garford Armored Car.

[Featured image by Аскольд via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY Public Domain]